The Truth Monster

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Agencies of Lies
Rise of the multi-jabs?
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
21

June 2024

Seniors and Poor Targeted for Government Digital ID Rollout.
Social Security and Medicare recipients included in the crosshairs
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
1
Let us not forget our nation's Flag Day
We have much to be grateful for and much to defend, so we will have much to look forward to.
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
1
The Most Dangerous Part of Bird Flu are the Cuckoos Selling It
If we are not frightened enough of avian flu here in the U.S., Australia joined the fray by killing over 500,000 chickens suspected of being infected…
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
6

May 2024

Property Rights Up in Smoke as 45 States Join Climate Action Plan with Zero Popular Vote
Taxes and fees to support these climate plans are coming. Action plan for Tennessee below.
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
2
DOJ AUTHORIZED FBI TO USE DEADLY FORCE AT MAR-A-LAGO EVEN IF PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS SECURITY DETAIL WERE THERE!
This is unprecedented in U.S. history. These are the actions of a totalitarian government.
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
2

April 2024

Can the WHO Treaty Really Supersede American Sovereignty?
The World Health Organization has big targets in its sights. That includes you.
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
14
If the Economy is Great, How Come Bank Accounts are Shrinking?
Wealth is property. When government depletes your property, freedom vanishes.
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
1

March 2024

January 2024

Those Who Want Your Property Aren't Just Talking About Your House
John Anthony Our Founders knew that property meant more than homes and land. Today’s establishment elites know that too. But they are less concerned…
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
5
Patriots are People Who Take Care of Others
The forces we face are driven by selfishness, patriotism is about selflessness.
  
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
© 2024 John Anthony
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture