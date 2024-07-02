The Truth Monster
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Agencies of Lies
Rise of the multi-jabs?
Jul 2
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
31
Share this post
Agencies of Lies
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
June 2024
Seniors and Poor Targeted for Government Digital ID Rollout.
Social Security and Medicare recipients included in the crosshairs
Jun 15
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
3
Share this post
Seniors and Poor Targeted for Government Digital ID Rollout.
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Let us not forget our nation's Flag Day
We have much to be grateful for and much to defend, so we will have much to look forward to.
Jun 14
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
3
Share this post
Let us not forget our nation's Flag Day
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Most Dangerous Part of Bird Flu are the Cuckoos Selling It
If we are not frightened enough of avian flu here in the U.S., Australia joined the fray by killing over 500,000 chickens suspected of being infected…
Jun 13
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
79
Share this post
The Most Dangerous Part of Bird Flu are the Cuckoos Selling It
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
May 2024
Property Rights Up in Smoke as 45 States Join Climate Action Plan with Zero Popular Vote
Taxes and fees to support these climate plans are coming. Action plan for Tennessee below.
May 30
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
7
Share this post
Property Rights Up in Smoke as 45 States Join Climate Action Plan with Zero Popular Vote
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
DOJ AUTHORIZED FBI TO USE DEADLY FORCE AT MAR-A-LAGO EVEN IF PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS SECURITY DETAIL WERE THERE!
This is unprecedented in U.S. history. These are the actions of a totalitarian government.
May 21
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
6
Share this post
DOJ AUTHORIZED FBI TO USE DEADLY FORCE AT MAR-A-LAGO EVEN IF PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS SECURITY DETAIL WERE THERE!
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
April 2024
Can the WHO Treaty Really Supersede American Sovereignty?
The World Health Organization has big targets in its sights. That includes you.
Apr 19
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
22
Share this post
Can the WHO Treaty Really Supersede American Sovereignty?
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
If the Economy is Great, How Come Bank Accounts are Shrinking?
Wealth is property. When government depletes your property, freedom vanishes.
Apr 11
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
2
Share this post
If the Economy is Great, How Come Bank Accounts are Shrinking?
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
March 2024
The State of Today's Warfare As You Have Never Heard it Before
Iurie Rosca has written the most precise description of the war elites are waging on the entirety of humanity. From Agenda 21/2030 to the Great Reset…
Mar 9
2
Share this post
The State of Today's Warfare As You Have Never Heard it Before
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
422,000 watch arrest video, DA drops case, journalist challenges property tax as mercy, fighting ministry gains
Tulis job hunts while running NoogaRadio show, handling court action in public interest
Published on David Tulis & TNtrafficticket
•
Mar 4
January 2024
Those Who Want Your Property Aren't Just Talking About Your House
John Anthony Our Founders knew that property meant more than homes and land. Today’s establishment elites know that too. But they are less concerned…
Jan 24
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
14
Share this post
Those Who Want Your Property Aren't Just Talking About Your House
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Patriots are People Who Take Care of Others
The forces we face are driven by selfishness, patriotism is about selflessness.
Jan 18
•
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
2
Share this post
Patriots are People Who Take Care of Others
johnmanthony.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 John Anthony
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts