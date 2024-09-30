In New York’s Saratoga National Battlefield, you will see a statue of a boot draped over an 18th century howitzer. There’s no name on the statue, but it belonged to Benedict Arnold, hero of the early Revolutionary War, and instrumental in winning the Battle of Saratoga. The boot is in recognition of wounds received as a brilliant patriot.

Three years later he turned British spy becoming our most infamous traitor.

Over her political career, Kamala Harris’ actions have rivaled Arnold’s treachery against America, but lack any notable heroism for us to honor…

The former prosecutor once called actor/race baiter Jussie Smollett “One of the kindest most gentle human beings I know.” Smollett, a conman who attempted to instigate hate by staging an attack against himself was found guilty after he “lied [about it] for hours” on the witness stand. From Harris’ viewpoint, “This was an attempted modern-day lynching. We must confront this hate.”

At best, Harris is a miserable judge of character. At worst, a prosecutor who her blurts conclusions before hearing the evidence.

In 2015, California AG Harris knowingly allowed a court official to falsify documents to gain an enhanced guilty verdict. Harris defended her actions claiming her illegalities were not “outrageous” because they didn’t involve physical brutality. The judge rejected her argument and dismissed the case.

Her ‘ends justify the means’ style illustrates Harris’ willingness to break the same laws she was elected to uphold.

In 2020, Senator Harris encouraged followers “to chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.” The MNF, in addition to supporting protestors, bails out the same violent criminal categories she was supposed to prosecute.

In a blow to states’ rights, Harris has vowed to pass the Voting Rights Act which can limit states’ ability to clean their voter rolls; and force them to eliminate changes they have made to their election processes the government deems discriminatory. This moves control of election processes closer to the federal government and further from the state legislators intended by our Founders.

Terry McAteer recounted his son’s experiences working as an intern for Kamal Harris in a 2019 opinion piece:

“Senator Harris vocally throws around “F-bombs” and other profanity constantly in her berating of staff and others. The staff is in complete fear of her and she uses her profanity throughout the day. As Attorney General, Senator Harris instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, “Good Morning General.” Gregory was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members.”

Dishonesty, poor judgement, and bullying have defined her political career. These traits are now shaping the destructive programs that, if not reversed, will collapse the cultural and Constitutional foundations of our nation.

In his book, The Fall of the Roman Empire, historian Peter Heather describes how illegal forms of immigration were catalysts for Rome’s demise. Germanic tribes grew wealthy and powerful trading with Rome and sought to escape their own attackers by entering the safety of the empire. But Rome had tough immigration policies and required immigrants to assimilate into society and disperse to reduce collective threats to the empire. They only allowed entry if Rome’s army managed the process and vastly outnumbered the hordes of immigrants. But in the fifth century the Romans lost control of the immigration process. The Germanic tribes were allowed in, but once inside the empire they retained their cultural and political identities, eventually combining to form armies within its borders that the Romans could no longer overcome.

Precipitated by its corrupted immigration practices, along with growing economic failures, and devalued currency, the crumbling Roman Empire has similarities to our own faltering nation.

Despite vigorous personal and media denials by Harris, Biden did assign VP Harris the role of addressing the illegal migration at our border.

In February 2021, Joe Biden ordered a framework for a Root Cause Analysis to improve processing of immigrants in North and Central America. Harris was appointed lead on the project by assigning it as part of her diplomatic efforts. She was “leading the Administration’s drive to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. (This is how the VP uses ‘wordplay’ to insist she was never the border czar. Instead she was the project leader.)

Twelve organizations joined Harris’ Call to Action for immigration, including Harvard, Mastercard, Microsoft, and the World Economic Forum.

Harris’ border strategy included:

$310 million to address hurricanes, the pandemic, climate change, and vaccines

Working with the DOJ to create an anti-corruption task force.

Establish an anti-migrant smuggling task force

Encouraging the UN to develop a Humanitarian Response Plan to mobilize donors

Applying $750 million in commitments for internet access, digital banking, and low-income housing, and reduced barriers to higher education.

Rather than reducing the number of illegals coming into our country, Harris’ plan funds social projects for Central America. Beneficiaries of her Humanitarian Response Plan “encouragement” include the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) which provides debit cards, money for lodging and hordes of psychologists to help migrants create their own asylum histories resulting in “staggering” numbers of illegal crossings.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, UN-funded non-profits “pay stables of clinical psychologists to help migrants recover repressed memories of government persecution and other hardship stories that qualify migrants for Mexican asylum and a residence card,”

Meanwhile terrorists are free to cross our borders deterred only by a task force operated by an already corrupted department of justice.

Harris’ border actions are enabling millions of illegals to vote in our country along with thousands of convicted murderers and rapists.

Secure voting and righteous law enforcement are the only tools Americans have to check the power politicians have amassed over the centuries. Harris’ flouting the law and encouraging criminals from foreign nations to overwhelm and terrorize local communities is collapsing our way of life as we turn from hope and opportunity to fear and defense. Giving illegals easy access to voting is reshaping the electoral map as they devour key voting districts like storming locusts.

Benedict Arnold attempted to sell the plans to West Point, but the war would have been retrievable. Harris is tearing down the final protections that empower the Constitutional Republic our patriots fought to create, leaving nothing more to retrieve.

The vote in 2024 is about more than the economy or abortion. It is about Democrats, Republicans, and Independents working together to wrest power from the authoritarians whose sole purpose is to entrench their mutating power.