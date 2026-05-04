From the Tennessee Conservative

The Tennessee Conservative [By Olivia Lupia] –

On Friday, May 1, Governor Bill Lee officially called a special legislative session of the Tennessee General Assembly to review and potentially redraw Tennessee’s congressional map after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that districts can no longer be created using race-based metrics.

Following a conversation with President Trump last Thursday, the Governor’s office announced the session will begin Tuesday, May 5, to “formally review the state’s congressional map following the renewed nationwide action around congressional representation.”

“We owe it to Tennesseans to ensure our congressional districts accurately reflect the will of Tennessee voters,”said Gov. Lee. “After consultation with the Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, Attorney General, and Secretary of State, I believe the General Assembly has a responsibility to review the map and ensure it remains fair, legal, and defensible.”

The release also emphasizes that, “In order to comply with mandatory election qualifying timelines and ensure Tennesseans have reflective representation, any change to Tennessee’s congressional map must be enacted as soon as possible.”

Here’s the release:

Several Republican members of the legislature have expressed enthusiastic support for the special session reviewing the map, which may result in the only Democrat district in the state being dismantled as minority population densities are no longer a key factor in drawing the lines.

“The US Supreme Court has ruled Tennessee’s current map for congressional representation unconstitutional. The legislature must redraw the districts. It’s official. Next week, we will return to Nashville to fulfill that duty,” posted Republican Senator Adam Lowe.

Rep. Johnny Garrett, who is also running for the U.S. House, wrote, “I’m excited to get to work on Tuesday to support [President Trump] by sending more Tennessee to DC and getting rid of the radical democrat Rep. [Steve] Cohen.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn, who is a gubernatorial candidate, has been championing a special session since the SCOTUS ruling and continues to back the redistricting, writing, “Grateful to President Trump and Governor Bill Lee for their commitment to our state’s conservative values, and it was an honor to help lead the charge alongside them. Now, I’m hopeful the Republican supermajority in the legislature will act and make certain we add another Republican seat-I have your back 100%. I’m not slowing down. As governor, I’ll make sure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader.”

In contrast, Rep. Monty Fritts (R-Kinston-District 32), also a candidate for governor, does not seem overly enthused by the upcoming session, saying in a social media video , “Governor Lee doesn’t have a really good track record in calling special sessions. Our liberties have not prevailed when he writes a call, so that concerns me.”

“But if we’re going to do it, how about you Tennesseans get on the phone and your email and how about you write all of the leadership, and how about you demand that we remove the 4% grocery sales tax as part of this stupid special session we’re about to do. How about you demand that we reform property taxes in Tennessee so that we don’t tax against unrealized capital gains, because that’s unconstitutional. And how about we make it so in Tennessee you don’t feel like you’re renting your own doggone property…how about we fix those things. And one last, let’s put the cherry on top of this sundae, if these punked-out politicians are going to call us back into special session, how about we also demand a full constitutional carry… How about we stand up for the average Tennessean rather than another political power play executed by a bunch of people who have lost touch with the average Tennesseans. That’s my challenge to you, friends,” he entreated.

Read full report.

Here are remarks from Tennessee candidate for Governor, Monty Fritts. Fritts is less than enthused about how the redistricting will shakeout. Our state has far too many RINOs and Lee is one. Marsha Blackburn, our ‘sunny day Republican’ is poised to fill Lee’s shoes.

Monty is a true conservative whose actions match the heartbeat of most Tennesseans. You can see what Fritts stands for here.

Voting primaries start tomorrow, May, 5th, so show up at your polling place to make your voice heard!

Here are Tennessee’s Key 2026 Election Dates

Tuesday, May 5th - Primary Elections for State Judicial offices and applicable county offices

Don’t overlook these important local elections. Vote for who will be on the ballot in November for your County Commissioners and other state and local officials. (Primary for Governor is in August. See below.)

Thursday, August 6, 2026 - Primary and General Election

Primaries are critical! Here’s your chance to pick who will be in the November race for our next Governor.

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - State and Federal General Election

Your vote can decide if we have another RINO governor and Federal representatives or officials who deliver they promise.

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