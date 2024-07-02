John Anthony

Among political rulers, few visions exceed the lure of wealth and power. Greed mingled with official policy invariably transforms into a system whose objectives are not societal benefit, but the entrenchment of governmental lordship.

This was visible during the 2020 COVID-19 episode. The SARS-CoV-2 virus ushered in a sea change in science, medicine, and federal intervention into personal lives.

The CDC began with massive death predictions. The FDA established the PCR test as the “gold standard” for identifying COVID ‘cases.’ Soon millions were diagnosed with the deadly virus, neighbors were ordered or shamed into masking, communities isolated, businesses closed, and soon a revolutionary vaccine was “approved” to save humanity.

Despite there being no direct evidence of the natural origins of COVID, alternative ideas were mocked and their advocates tarred as conspiracists.

In the months since, investigations, research, and documents prove those we most relied on during the outbreak intentionally misled the American people about Covid’s origins, the ‘science,’ the vaccines, and the danger we faced.

Their actions redefined American’s behavior, education, science, medicine, energy, economics, justice, truth, and every other societal touchpoint until our culture is unrecognizable.

Today, we see reruns of 2020. Like a mirror reflecting a mirror into infinity government officials again warn of an endless stream of diseases, viruses, pandemics, vaccines, boosters, and more boosters.

The FDA, CDC, and WHO are predicting infections of bird flu with a 25% to 50% death rate, and that monkeypox, measles, FLIRT variant and pandemics are likely to become our new way of life. The FDA is mobilizing vaccine makers to save Americans from illness and death.

The Bird Flu mimics the COVID narrative. A rare viral leap from animal to man suddenly appears not far from a laboratory that creates vials of the same. This time an outbreak in Australia, resulted in 500,000 chickens being destroyed near the town of Geelong. Geelong is the home of CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness which coincidentally happens to research bird viruses similar to the work at the Wuhan Labs in China.

Should we be worried? Ignore the warnings? Should we inoculate ourselves to protect our families and community? Truth is we do not know yet. More information and transparency is needed. As you make your decision, here is what we learned from COVID:

WHAT WE WERE TOLD

We were told up to 2.2 million Americans could die if we did not respond to the COVID pandemic crisis.

This figure was based on flawed data interpretation from the Imperial College in the UK and Neil Ferguson who has a reputation for exaggerating crises. The inflated prediction was never likely.

We were told the SARS-2 Virus was extremely virulent.

While initial reports claimed a high mortality rate, once data became available it was clear for those under age 60 the fatality rate was similar to the common flu.

Children faced limited if any danger. COVID among children under age 17 was found to be extremely rare.

Those at risk were nearing end of life with several comorbidities.

We were told a positive PCR result meant you were a COVID case.

While PCR technique is effective, the CDC misdirected labs on the correct settings to use when running the tests resulting in up to 70% overcounting of SARS-CoV-2 related illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths.

PCR tests, the ‘gold standard’ for detecting COVID, cycled each specimen to identify the virus. Studies show tests run at more than 24 cycles revealed numerous artifacts and dead viruses, in addition to SARS-CoV-2. Yet all were labeled positive COVID cases.

The CDC instructed labs to use 40 cycles resulting in very high percentage of people being designated positive who not have COVID.

Kansas routinely used 42 cycles, MIT and Yale Medical School, 40 cycles.

The UK used a 45-cycle cutoff. Studies showed 58% of their positive tests were false.

In a November 2020 study of 90 SARS-CoV-2 positive PCR samples supported by the Public Health Agency of Canada and others, revealed only 26 (28.9%) demonstrated viral growth. In other words, over 70% of the PCR readings were false positives.

False positives from PCR test were the basis for a 2007 pseudo pertussis outbreak in Dartmouth Medical Center, and contributed to another false outbreak of whooping cough in Colorado in 2009.

In July of 2020 Dr. Fauci admitted anything over 35 cycles was too high. despite studies showing a much lower threshold was needed. The CDC eventually changed their PCR protocols but began counting cases with the far less serious Omicron variant keeping case numbers artificially high.

Interestingly, the same PCR test that resulted in falsely labeling many respiratory illnesses as COVID cases is now being used to detect presence of the Bird flu.

We were told massive numbers of people were hospitalized with COVID.

Many hospitals were not overcrowded with COVID patients and many that were based their data on over-cycled and therefore over-counted positive PCR “cases.”

In addition, hospitals had incentives to count as many patients as having COVID as possible. At the same time many stopped elective procedures, losing important income, the hospitals received millions in COVID relief loans that could only be repaid through COVID related Medicare billings.

The government spent over $660 million opening field hospitals to manage the overflow of COVID patients. Most never saw a single patient.

We were told death certificates proved large numbers of COVID deaths.

On March 24, 2020, the CDC had altered the way it collected death data which increased the fatalities 16.7X over the results of the previous method in use since 2003. They further instructed, “Most deaths will be from COVID.”

A COVID death resulted in higher federal reimbursements to the hospital than deaths from other causes. There was more than sufficient motivation and opportunity to add as many COVID deaths as possible.

As the Illinois Director of Public Health, Ngozi Ezike stated, “Just because COVID was on the death certificate does not mean they died from COVID.”

Similar occurred in the UK where a former NHS Director of End-of-Life Care confirmed that following the emergence of Covid-19, a new Medical Examiner System to certify deaths was implemented in which a government hired ME was placed in every hospital and began certifying all types of pneumonia deaths as Covid-19.

We were told hydroxychloroquine was ineffective against COVID, and caused heart arrythmias and death.

Shortly after HCQ was suggested as COVID treatment, numerous studies denounced using the product for COVID. Virtually all proved poorly designed or manipulated to assure the drug failed. flawed.

Dozens of studies showed that HCQ in combination with azithromycin and zinc were a safe and effective treatment for COVID.

A Ford Hospital System study showing HCQ was safe and saved lives was falsely labeled flawed by Dr. Fauci.

We were told Ivermectin was useless against COVID and dangerous because it was for animals.

Ivermectin has been in use since 1978 and considered a “wonder drug”.

Similar to HCQ, there has been a concerted effort to delegitimize IVM as a COVID treatment.

Activ6, one of the most popular anti-IVM studies, is riddled with manipulations.

Study after study shows IVM associated with positive outcomes against COVID.

We were told the Pfizer vaccine was “safe and 95% effective.”

Safety:

Global data overwhelmingly show more deaths among the vaccinated then the unvaccinated when accounting for percent inoculated. Here, here, here, and here.

Autopsies implicate the vaccine in a high percentage of post-vaccination deaths. The CDC has been notified of the autopsies but as taken no meaningful action.

Effectiveness:

The 95% figure refers to the vaccine’s Relative Risk Reduction which only measures a vaccine’s effectiveness compared to a different vaccine or treatment. Effectiveness when the vaccine is released into the public is called the Absolute Risk Reduction, which in the case of the Pfizer C19 jab is less than 1%.

The FDA broke their own guidelines stating the ARR must be shared to persuade the public to get the jab.

From the FDA, Communicating Risks and Benefits:

“Patients are unduly influenced when risk information is presented using a relative risk approach; this can result in suboptimal decisions. Thus, an absolute risk format should be used.” (P 60) “Reductions in risk tend to be more persuasive when they are presented in relative terms rather than in absolute terms.” (P108)

We were told the vaccines would prevent death.

Initial studies showed vaccinated COVID patients died at nearly 2X the rate of unvaccinated. (While not conclusively proving sole causality, this study and more like it require specialized autopsies to verify findings.)

An autopsy of 15 persons who passed post-vaccination revealed that the vaccines contributed to 93% of their deaths. In all cases neither the coroner nor public prosecutor identified the vaccines as a causative factor.

The CDC has been notified that standard autopsies will not reveal the vaccine’s complicity in heart damage and death, but so far continues to use standard protocols.

These are the procedures to follow to identify vaccines-related deaths.

Data from 17 nations in the southern hemisphere point to the vaccines as cause or contributor of excess mortality.

In Queensland Australia the first COVID deaths were primarily among the double-vaccinated.

UK official data showed the unvaccinated died from all-cause mortality at a rate 6X higher than the unvaccinated.

We were told the vaccines would stop the spread of COVID.

The Pfizer vaccine trials were not designed to detect prevention of infection, hospitalization, or transmission.

The FDA admits they do not test Emergency Use Authorized vaccines for prevention or transmission of the virus:

“It is important to note that FDA’s authorization and licensure standards for vaccines do not require demonstration of the prevention of infection or transmission.” (See page 11)

While some studies show the vaccine reducing the spread of the initial Delta variant, it was ineffective against subsequent variants and of little help in being a “dead end” for the virus.

We were told the vaccinated “do not carry the virus,” “it was a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

A 2022 analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows COVID deaths among the vaccinated were rising.

CDC Director Walensky had to retract this false statement.

Studies show excess mortalities continued to rise following the vaccines and show a likely causal link.

We were told SARS-CoV-2 was so novel there would be no natural immunity and vaccines were more effective.

Studies showed that 20% - 50% of the population already had natural immunity to COVID.

In November 2021, the CDC ran their own study concluding the unvaccinated with prior immunity received a positive PCR result 5.49x as often as the vaccinated. Inspection showed the CDC deceivingly manipulated their study.

An exhaustively controlled Israeli study showed that the vaccinated have a 27X higher risk of symptomatic infection than the COVID recovered.

Whether through incompetence or intentionality, since the beginning of COVID the FDA, CDC, NIH, administration, and public health officials, medical associations, and legacy media have consistently misled the American people. It appears we are on a similar disinformation track with the new blizzard of diseases and vaccines.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Perhaps Tucker Carlson said it best when asked if he took the shot:

“I didn’t know anything about the mRNA vaccine. But I did know the people selling me were liars, so I said, ‘no.’ I’m glad I did.”