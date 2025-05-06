Zoom Meetings Lay Naked Peter Marks' Backdoor COVID 'Vax' Maneuvers
The ease with which 'public' officials lie is bone-chilling. The honest ones resigned.
Peter Marks, PhD is former head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research division. He invented the name “Operation Warp Speed” naming it after Star Trek. He oversaw safety and effectiveness, authorized, approved, and promoted the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
When 2 senior vaccine officials resigned over disagreements over the vaccine approval process, Peter Marks assumed 2nd key role as Acting Director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review.
In his dual role, Peter Marks:
Oversaw the review process for pharmaceutical submissions
Directed the FDA’s VRPAC (vaccine advisory committee )
Was one of the leading public voices promoting the COVID-19 vaccines.
Thousands of letters, physicians’ documentation, and injury complaints, even cries for help from vaccine believers are dismissed or briefly acknowledged, then ignored.
This 90 minute video includes clips of Peter Marks in zoom meetings. His face and voice ooze sincerity. When caught lying, he excuses himself from the meeting.
https://thehighwire.com/watch/
Here is the documented timeline of the mRNA/FDA/Pfizer rollout and reported injuries, obfuscations, and lies. Manually scroll down to each each slide.
https://www.therealpetermarks.com/
Please relentlessly share this. You will be saving lives.
The Truth Monster is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
MASSIVE CORRUPTION. THE GREATEST GENOCIDE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD — MORE DEATHS THAN WW I AND WW II COMBINED. IT IS PAST TIME FOR NUREMBURG 2.0.
FAUCI CAN GO FIRST. GATES CAN GO NEXT. If America can't get that done, turn them over to Russia. Putin can handle it. Short ropes and long drops, best televised....
He was supposed to oversee and protect citizens but did neither. Treason is punishable by execution. That can be by firing squad using bullets soaked in pigs blood