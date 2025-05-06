Peter Marks, PhD is former head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research division. He invented the name “Operation Warp Speed” naming it after Star Trek. He oversaw safety and effectiveness, authorized, approved, and promoted the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

When 2 senior vaccine officials resigned over disagreements over the vaccine approval process, Peter Marks assumed 2nd key role as Acting Director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review.

In his dual role, Peter Marks:

Oversaw the review process for pharmaceutical submissions

Directed the FDA’s VRPAC (vaccine advisory committee )

Was one of the leading public voices promoting the COVID-19 vaccines.

Thousands of letters, physicians’ documentation, and injury complaints, even cries for help from vaccine believers are dismissed or briefly acknowledged, then ignored.

This 90 minute video includes clips of Peter Marks in zoom meetings. His face and voice ooze sincerity. When caught lying, he excuses himself from the meeting.

https://thehighwire.com/watch/

Here is the documented timeline of the mRNA/FDA/Pfizer rollout and reported injuries, obfuscations, and lies. Manually scroll down to each each slide.

https://www.therealpetermarks.com/

Please relentlessly share this. You will be saving lives.

