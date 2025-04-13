In November the media speculated Trump was too old to run and had a “less than 75% chance of completing his second term”.

One wonk suggested Joe was slimmer than Trump, therefore healthier, overlooking that skinny Joe stumbled up plane stairs, over stage props, and off the sets while Dems ran one candidate with dementia and another a half-wit.

“Cognitive test looms large over Trump physical exam” cautioned the Washington Examiner.

I don’t recall any of these journalists fretting over Biden’s or Harris’ conditions.

Trump’s annual examination results are in and according to President’s Physician Cap’t Sean Barbabella, "President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function. His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being." He lost 20 pounds since his last examination.

According to the American Heart Association, Trump’s blood pressure was elevated, but not enough to be considered high blood pressure.

While many Americans don’t seem to care about presidential cognitive abilities until it comes to Trump, happily he is in excellent mental form.

"President Trump's days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events. President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," he added.

President Trump’s Physical Examination Results