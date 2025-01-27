Yes. Speed Trump's Nominees
How to let the senate committee members hear your voice
Democrats and their shadow buddies across the aisle have been slowing the nomination process for Trump’s nominees. Call the committee members and tell them you want Trump’s nominees confirmed.
Here is an overview of all Trump cabinet and cabinet-rank nominees and where they are in the confirmation process.
Find all committees’ hearings and meeting notes by date here.
Here is the contact information for all U.S Senators
(Below are committee meeting times and information for RFK Jr.*, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and Kelly Loeffler.)
*NOTE on RFK Jr.
(RFK Jr’s positions have been misrepresented across media. Over 4,000 physicians and scientists have signed a letter in his support for DHHS Sec. If you are a physician, scientist, academic or health practitioner you can sign the petition here. If not, check out the informative letter/petition and share with others.)
Selected coming hearings
RFK Jr meets with the Finance Committee Wed 29, 10AM
Finance Committee Members
Senator’s contact information.
Majority Members (14) R
Crapo, Mike (ID), Chairman
Grassley, Chuck (IA)
Cornyn, John (TX)
Thune, John (SD)
Scott, Tim (SC)
Cassidy, Bill (LA)
Lankford, James (OK)
Daines, Steve (MT)
Young, Todd (IN)
Barrasso, John (WY)
Johnson, Ron (WI)
Tillis, Thom (NC)
Blackburn, Marsha (TN)
Marshall, Roger (KS)
Minority Members (13) D
Wyden, Ron (OR), Ranking Member
Cantwell, Maria (WA)
Bennet, Michael F. (CO)
Warner, Mark R. (VA)
Whitehouse, Sheldon (RI)
Hassan, Margaret Wood (NH)
Cortez Masto, Catherine (NV)
Warren, Elizabeth (MA)
Sanders, Bernard (VT)
Smith, Tina (MN)
Lujan, Ben Ray (NM)
Warnock, Raphael G. (GA)
Welch, Peter (VT)
Tulsi Gabbard meets with the Intelligence Committee Thursday, Jan 30. 10 AM
Intelligence Committees Members:
Senator’s contact information.
Susan Collins (ME) - (202) 224-2523
Todd Young (IN) - (202) 224-5623
Jon Ossoff (GA) - (202) 224-3521
Mark Kelly (AZ) - (202) 224-2235
Angus S. King Jr. (ME) - (202) 224-5344
Michael F. Bennet (CO) - (202) 224-5852
Martin Henrich (NM) - (202) 224-5521
Kristen Gillibrand (NY) - (202) 224-4451
Ron Wyden (OR) - (202) 224-5244
Mark Warner (VA) - 202-224-2023
Tom Cotton (AR) - (202) 224-2353
James Risch (ID) - (202) 224-2752
John Cornyn (TX) - (202) 224-2934
Jerry Moran (KS) - (202) 224-6521
James Lankford (OK) - (202) 224-5754
Mike Rounds (SD) - (202) 224-5842
RFK Jr meets with the Health Committee Thu 30, 10AM
Health, Education Labor & Pensions Committee members:
Senator’s contact information.
Majority Members (by Rank)
5. Roger Marshall, M.D.(R - KS)
Minority Members (by Rank)
Ranking member
Kash Patel meets with the Judiciary Committee Thu 30, 9:30 AM
Judiciary Committee Members
Senator’s contact information.
Chuck Grassley ( Chairman)
Majority Members
Lindsey Graham, R - SC
John Cornyn, R - TX
Mike Lee, R - UT
Ted Cruz, R – TX
Josh Hawley R - MO
Thom Tillis, R - NC
John Kennedy, R - LA
Marsha Blackburn, R - TN
Eric Schmitt, R - MO
Katie Britt, R - AL
Mike Crapo, R - ID
Minority Members
Sheldon Whitehouse, D - RI
Amy Klobuchar, D - MN
Chris Coons, D - DE
Richard Blumenthal, D - CT
Mazie Hirono, D – HI
Cory Booker, D - NJ
Alex Padilla, D - CA
Peter Welch, D - VT
Adam Schiff, D - CA
Kelly Loeffler meets with the Small Business Administration Committee Wed 29 at 2:30PM
Small Business Administration Committee Members
Senator’s contact information.
Republicans (10)
Democrats (9)
The Truth Monster is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.