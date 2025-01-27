Democrats and their shadow buddies across the aisle have been slowing the nomination process for Trump’s nominees. Call the committee members and tell them you want Trump’s nominees confirmed.

Here is an overview of all Trump cabinet and cabinet-rank nominees and where they are in the confirmation process.

Find all committees’ hearings and meeting notes by date here.

Here is the contact information for all U.S Senators

(Below are committee meeting times and information for RFK Jr.*, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and Kelly Loeffler.)

*NOTE on RFK Jr.

(RFK Jr’s positions have been misrepresented across media. Over 4,000 physicians and scientists have signed a letter in his support for DHHS Sec. If you are a physician, scientist, academic or health practitioner you can sign the petition here. If not, check out the informative letter/petition and share with others.)

Selected coming hearings

RFK Jr meets with the Finance Committee Wed 29, 10AM

Finance Committee Members

Majority Members (14) R

Crapo, Mike (ID), Chairman

Grassley, Chuck (IA)

Cornyn, John (TX)

Thune, John (SD)

Scott, Tim (SC)

Cassidy, Bill (LA)

Lankford, James (OK)

Daines, Steve (MT)

Young, Todd (IN)

Barrasso, John (WY)

Johnson, Ron (WI)

Tillis, Thom (NC)

Blackburn, Marsha (TN)

Marshall, Roger (KS)

Minority Members (13) D

Wyden, Ron (OR), Ranking Member

Cantwell, Maria (WA)

Bennet, Michael F. (CO)

Warner, Mark R. (VA)

Whitehouse, Sheldon (RI)

Hassan, Margaret Wood (NH)

Cortez Masto, Catherine (NV)

Warren, Elizabeth (MA)

Sanders, Bernard (VT)

Smith, Tina (MN)

Lujan, Ben Ray (NM)

Warnock, Raphael G. (GA)

Welch, Peter (VT)

Tulsi Gabbard meets with the Intelligence Committee Thursday, Jan 30. 10 AM

Intelligence Committees Members:

Susan Collins (ME) - (202) 224-2523

Todd Young (IN) - (202) 224-5623

Jon Ossoff (GA) - (202) 224-3521

Mark Kelly (AZ) - (202) 224-2235

Angus S. King Jr. (ME) - (202) 224-5344

Michael F. Bennet (CO) - (202) 224-5852

Martin Henrich (NM) - (202) 224-5521

Kristen Gillibrand (NY) - (202) 224-4451

Ron Wyden (OR) - (202) 224-5244

Mark Warner (VA) - 202-224-2023

Tom Cotton (AR) - (202) 224-2353

James Risch (ID) - (202) 224-2752

John Cornyn (TX) - (202) 224-2934

Jerry Moran (KS) - (202) 224-6521

James Lankford (OK) - (202) 224-5754

Mike Rounds (SD) - (202) 224-5842

RFK Jr meets with the Health Committee Thu 30, 10AM

Health, Education Labor & Pensions Committee members:

Majority Members (by Rank)

5. Roger Marshall, M.D.(R - KS)

Minority Members (by Rank)

Ranking member

Bernie Sanders

Kash Patel meets with the Judiciary Committee Thu 30, 9:30 AM

Judiciary Committee Members

Chuck Grassley ( Chairman)

Majority Members

Lindsey Graham, R - SC

John Cornyn, R - TX

Mike Lee, R - UT

Ted Cruz, R – TX

Josh Hawley R - MO

Thom Tillis, R - NC

John Kennedy, R - LA

Marsha Blackburn, R - TN

Eric Schmitt, R - MO

Katie Britt, R - AL

Mike Crapo, R - ID

Minority Members

Sheldon Whitehouse, D - RI

Amy Klobuchar, D - MN

Chris Coons, D - DE

Richard Blumenthal, D - CT

Mazie Hirono, D – HI

Cory Booker, D - NJ

Alex Padilla, D - CA

Peter Welch, D - VT

Adam Schiff, D - CA

Kelly Loeffler meets with the Small Business Administration Committee Wed 29 at 2:30PM

Small Business Administration Committee Members

Republicans (10)

Chair Joni Ernst (IA)

James Risch (ID)

Rand Paul (KY)

Tim Scott (SC)

Todd Young (IN)

Josh Hawley (MO)

Ted Budd (NC)

John Curtis (UT)

Jim Justice (WV)

Marsha Blackburn (TN)

Democrats (9)

Ranking Member Ed Markey (MA)

Maria Cantwell (WA)

Jeanne Shaheen (NH)

Cory Booker (NJ)

Chris Coons (DE)

Mazie Hirono (HI)

Jacky Rosen (NV)

John Hickenlooper (CO)

Adam Schiff (CA)