Americans are finally waking up to ‘gendercare’ which is based on misrepresented and outdated studies, buried information, and woke madness.

Yudi Sherman has written an excellent account of a 20 year old transgendered woman who is fighting back.

A young woman is suing Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, one of the country’s top gender transition doctors, for rushing her through medical mutilation procedures as a child.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy heads the Center for Transyouth at Los Angeles Children’s Hospital and is considered one of the foremost authorities on gender medicine. One of her former patients, now 20, says she was a 12-year-old vulnerable child when the physician started her on puberty blockers. Kaya Clementine Breen had come to the hospital with a range of mental health conditions, some genetic and some stemming from sexual abuse. Olson-Kennedy had her diagnosed with gender dysphoria during her first visit with Breen without conducting a mental health evaluation and without an assessment from a child psychologist.

“Instead, she was fast-tracked onto the conveyor belt of irreversibly damaging puberty blockers (age 12), cross-sex hormones (age 13), and ‘gender-affirming’ surgery (age 14),” reads Breen’s lawsuit, which accuses Olson-Kennedy and her colleagues of medical negligence.

Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones cause a range of permanent injuries to kids, including sterility, castration, heart damage, osteoporosis, loss of sexual pleasure, and suicidality.

“Clementine’s providers deliberately, grossly, and recklessly breached the standard of care in this case as discussed above, by among other things, failing to adequately assess and treat Clementine’s complex array of mental health symptoms and prior trauma before prescribing irreversible and life-altering medications and performing surgery,” the lawsuit continued.

According to the complaint, Olson-Kennedy strong-armed Breen’s parents into approving the procedures by threatening them that otherwise they would be responsible for Breen committing suicide. The tactic is a popular form of blackmail used by gender activists, who ask parents, for example, whether they would “prefer a living son or a dead daughter.”

“Instead, the Defendants coerced Clementine and her parents with the threat of suicide, presentation of false information, and concealment of full information, into an ill-advised experimental course of chemical/surgical imitation sex change treatment that was utterly unsupported by any reliable medical research,” the complaint continues. “This so-called ‘treatment’ of Clementine by her providers represents a despicable, failed medical experiment and a knowing, deliberate, and gross breach of the standard of care that was substantially certain to cause serious harm.”

Doctor withholds research on effects of ‘gender-affirming care’ on kids

As published in The Gold Report, Olson-Kennedy is currently withholding the results of a $10 million taxpayer-funded study on the psychological effects of medical mutilation. It has been widely reported that the study results disprove Olson-Kennedy’s claim of increased suicidality if children are denied mutilating procedures.

The study set out to determine whether these procedures benefit children psychologically. Ninety-five children across the country were recruited and administered puberty blockers. After two years, they were assessed to determine whether their mental health had improved or declined.

Nine years later, Olson-Kennedy continues to refuse to publish the study. Although she claims she will do so eventually, she said she is withholding the data over concerns that the findings will be “weaponized.”

The physician did, however, tell the New York Times there was no improvement in the mental health of the participants because they were in “good shape” before and after the study.

“They’re in really good shape when they come in, and they’re in really good shape after two years,” she said, though the Times pointed out that this contradicted earlier descriptions of the study. The research team had previously said that 15% of the participants were depressed or suicidal before receiving the puberty blockers.

What research says

The study’s findings are significant because gender activists often justify their support for medical mutilation procedures by claiming they are necessary for children’s mental health. Published research, however, does not support this claim.

The Cass Review, the largest independent review on “gender-affirming care” to date, found no basis to conclude that medical mutilation helps boost a child’s mental health. The report cited studies showing that children and “trans” children have the same rate of suicidality and that mental health treatment, not puberty blockers, reduces suicides among children with gender confusion. Several studies found high rates of suicide among young people who were subjected to “gender-affirming care.”

Dr. Hillary Cass, author of the Cass Review, urged Olson-Kennedy to publish the study. “It’s really important we get results out there so we understand whether it’s helpful or not, and for whom,” she said.

