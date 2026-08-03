The demand for assisted suicide is growing and the reasons are simple. Euthanasia is cost effective, promoted as compassionate care, and governments have created a chaotic culture in which more people feel there is no hope.

Let’s break it down…

Since 1997, 5,520 suicide prescriptions have been authorized in Oregon, with 3,691 deaths. In 2023 Oregon removed its residency requirement opening the state to out-of-staters to request to die. States like Vermont never had a residency requirement, so patients simply move their requests to the more permissive states.

This is not happening only in the United States.

European cross-border assisted deaths follow a similar pattern. Euthanasia is illegal in the UK. Enter Dignitas, a non-profit Swiss organization offering physician-assisted suicides for clients abroad. People who apply for Dignitas’ services, act on their own accord and can pay far in advance. Since recordkeeping began in 1998 until 2025, 651 UK residents have died at Dignitas. As of 2025, 2,385 Britons are paid-up members of Dignitas, up 69% since 2020. Other Swiss centers like Pegasus and Association Life End are opening.

The centers flourish because…

1. The financial incentives are enormous

As discussed in America’s Perverse Advance of Assisted Suicides, the medical and insurance savings of euthanasia are hard to ignore. Obtaining a prescription and administering life-ending drugs can cost between $500 and $3000. According to the Data Analytics Branch at the National Cancer Institute, medical care for the end of life 12 months for a cancer patient can run between $100,000 and $239,400.

Then there’s the impact on patients.

Medical bills are prime contributors to bankruptcies. When faced with a painful terminal illness and knowing the financial burden extended medical care creates for loved ones, some understandably choose assisted suicide.

2. More people are losing hope, making them easy targets

In his book “Twilight of the Idols”, Friedrich Nietzsche wrote, “He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how”. After spending years in Nazi concentration camps, psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, in recalling the survivors observed similar, “a man can bear almost any how if he has a why”.

In today’s manipulated culture the foundations of our society: faith, family, community, and love of country are being stripped away and with them, our “why” to press on.

In 2026, 38% of Americans approve of socialism that undermines Christianity and its faith in God, the most reliable source of finding meaning from suffering.

Parental exclusion policies force teachers to hide critical information about children’s gender confusion in school, while groups like Black Live Matter promote disruption of the nuclear family.

Increasingly communities are financially dependent on government and less on one another, and...

Polls show our love for our nation plunging to a record low leading up to its 250th anniversary.

In addition to losing the framework that offers hope, Americans are finding it harder to know what is true or false.

Were childhood vaccines properly tested or not?

Do cholesterol-lowering drugs really improve the length and quality of life?

Did the COVID-19 injections save or cost more lives?

Should we believe the “experts” or the researchers the experts claim are false?

We live in a world of contradictions. It only worsens the medical confusion when the man who presented himself as the face of science during COVID, refuses to answer a single question about the integrity of the “science” he claimed to represent.

Share

People find it tough to have hope when finding even the truth seems hopeless.

What’s happening in medicine is deadly serious. Questionable vaccines brought to market, studies promoting them that fall apart under scrutiny, a pandemic accompanied by fear, unanswered questions, and censorship. None of this was supposed to happen in a nation that protects religion and free speech.

But the euthanasia movement is not a transient fad. It is the natural outcome of a government dismissive of its people; a cultural shift driven by greed, the devaluing of people, and intentional erasure of hope.

What You Can Do

Take care of your family and yourself first.

1. Get your paperwork in order

Draft instructions letting providers know you want all available life-sustaining treatment, not just “comfort care.” Name someone you trust who holds your same values and who will push back when told “there is nothing else we can do”.

Get a lawyer to draw up your own legal form rather than rely on the hospital’s forms that often default to “end of life care”.

2. Choose providers carefully

Not all doctors and hospital systems are equally committed to the euthanasia model. Investigate key questions:

Does the hospital system have a policy on assisted suicide? (In states where it’s legal, many Catholic and religiously affiliated hospitals refuse to participate.)

Does your primary care physician discuss advance care planning in comforting terms like “exploring your options” or “making sure you get everything you’re entitled to”? If so, this soothing talk may indicate the physician follows establishment, rather than personalized care. Find out where he stands and, if necessary, get another provider.

3. Build alternate care networks

America’s official healthcare system is changing. We already see this in 14 states. When hospitals close, specialists close their waitlists, or ERs convert to standalone facilities, have alternatives. Here are some types to look for:

Direct primary care practices that reject insurance and charge a flat monthly fee for actual access to a doctor. (Concierge doctors.)

Community mutual aid networks . Before you are ill, check if your community has groups of neighbors helping neighbors with necessities like transportation, meals, and basic care. You might want to volunteer to boost your own network.

Medical cost-sharing ministries and other alternatives sprang up after Obamacare was passed. These bypass traditional insurance and their actuaries who are focusing more on the cost savings of euthanasia than cost reduction of true care.

Know which hospitals in your area to avoid.

4. Discuss your wishes with family

The most important step you can take is to make sure your family knows with 100% clarity, that you do not want assisted death. Let them know you want all available treatment, and that cost is not a factor. Write it, say it, and repeat it. The moment you’re incapacitated, the system’s default assumptions kick in, and increasingly they favor the cheaper option.

Going on the Offense

1. Fight bills before they become law

The US assisted suicide regime is expanding state by state. So, your best chance to fight it is in the states’ legislatures.

Track which elected officials are sponsoring assisted suicide bills and which receive donations from groups like Compassion & Choices.

Show up at committee hearings . Assisted suicide bills often pass with minimal public attention because proponents count on the public not knowing or being too disorganized to launch meaningful pushback.

Connect disability rights organizations with pro-life groups. This is a tough one, but worth the try. It’s an uncomfortable coalition for both sides, but it’s the only coalition that has any chance of stopping these bills. The disability community understands that a system offering death instead of care is a threat to their existence. That makes a natural match with pro-life groups. The alliance is powerful - if you can pull it together.

2. Demand transparency on the cost issue

Force the cost savings from euthanasia into the open. These are real and documented — CDC, NIH Studies, and CMS data all confirm it. But the savings are never discussed openly in legislative debates.

3. Defend and expand palliative care

People don’t request death because they’re dying — they request death because they’re suffering, and they’ve been told nothing can be done about it. Often that is not true.

When states begin pushing bills for “End of Life Care” move the discussion to palliative care. The single most effective policy counter to euthanasia expansion is genuinely excellent palliative and hospice care.

Tell your representatives you want mandatory palliative care consultation before any assisted suicide referral. If you’re going to offer death, you should first be required to demonstrate that you offered every available option to manage pain, nausea, breathlessness, and psychological distress

4. Reject the slick framing

The euthanasia movement has altered the language. “Medical assistance in dying.” “Death with dignity.” “End of life options.” All sound like compassionate extensions of healthcare. Too often they are not.

Speak the truth and call euthanasia what it is. A system that offers death because too often it’s cheaper than care.

5. Build resistance at the local level

Even state-level changes are hard. But hospital boards, county health departments, and city councils are more accessible. Some local targets to consider:

Hospital boards . Demand policies that prohibit assisted suicide within the facility, or at minimum require robust palliative care consultations first.

County health departments . Push for public reporting on assisted suicide prescriptions and deaths in the county, including demographic data and underlying conditions.

Medical licensing boards. File complaints when doctors fail to offer genuine alternatives before writing lethal prescriptions. The “informed consent” standard for assisted suicide is far weaker than for any other medical procedure. There is no requirement to try treatment first, no requirement to exhaust alternatives.

Using lies, censorship, and misrepresentations, establishment medical institutions, experts, and industries have been attacking America’s cultural foundation for decades. Without a strong moral framework, our medical institutions will collapse.

What if more care providers said this…

If a person of sound mind looks at their situation and concludes their suffering from illness combined with facing life in a collapsing society isn’t worth the little joy they have, they’re not legally or medically wrong. It’s a personal feeling. Here’s where increasingly institutions are failing them by gliding into end of life options as part of well care.

But the one thing “end of life care” legislation does not emphasize in its mandates, is true compassion:

“There is meaning available to you, and I know the future holds wonderful possibilities you can’t see right now. We are going to help you find reasons to stay with us.”

Euthanasia is not a trend, it is a growing practice with huge advantages for indebted governments, and no nation has more debt than the American government.

The fear is not that euthanasia may not be a reasonable choice in certain cases. It is that, out of desperation, governments will ultimately make that choice for you, even against your own best wishes.

Share