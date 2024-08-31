Excess deaths in the United States, Finland, Italy, England, and at least 17 other countries have 2 things in common. They died following the vaccines, not COVID, and worldwide experts deny the jabs are at fault.

The same experts forced illegal mandates, lockdowns, and abridged our Constitutional protections resulting in personal and economic destruction. They censored, discredited, fined, and attempted to destroy any who told the truth.

Now they are prepared to do worse.

These heads are using similar tactics to spread fear over monkeypox, avian flu, equine encephalitis, brain inflammation and death.

But, we will all win this battle.

Glenda Pappu is a patriot and a personal friend of many years. She has created one of the most powerful and effective citizen-neighbor groups in our country.

Glenda and her husband Harris have assembled an extraordinary team of speakers who have been tasked with taking you ‘behind the scenes’ to understand what is happening and use their experiences to help you stay calm, informed, and prepared to protect yourself, your families, and your businesses.

If you want to be prepared for the deluge that is coming this will be the most important event you can attend this year.

If you are in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama or anywhere near Chattanooga, on October 5th, 2024, I urge you to attend the full day event.

