John Anthony

Americans have been shocked to see the volume of government ‘experts’ and legacy media information that has turned out to be false while conspiracies were true. Just 31% trust traditional news outlets are “fully accurate and fair,” while 22% trust government.

Where do people who are just realizing this go for information? You can’t believe every contrarian position any more than you can trust the government and news agencies.

Below are sources to help you understand issues from COVID and vaccines, to climate change and politics. Many of these sources are criticized, censored, or attacked as ‘disinformation’ by the legacy outlets and often biased factcheckers. You can judge for yourself.

Note* If your time is limited I recommend The Epoch Times which has a subscription fee of $10/month (I receive no financial benefit), and Just The News, a free online service.

Good luck on your journey!

Truth Monster’s Legacy-Free Information Sources

News:

The Epoch Times – TheEpochTimes.com

A newspaper that keeps their conservatism in the Opinion columns. The news is well-researched and balanced. Sections on Life and Tradition, Mind and Body, and Home are entertaining and contain valuable information.

Just The News – JustTheNews.com

Old fashioned straight news from experienced journalists. Owned by John Solomon, former investigative journalist with The Associated Press, The Washington Post, The Washington Times, and The Hill.

The Washington Examiner – WashingtonExaminer.com

Breaking news, investigative reporting; and commentary that leans conservative. Good look at what is going on in Washington.

Real America’s Voice – Real America’s Voice

Free subscription service is available through Samsung TV Plus (1175), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Pluto, and more. News and opinion.

One America News Network – OANN.com

One America News Network is a conservative outlet, but it is balanced in the news only portions. Cover local, national, and international news. Has several conservative opinion shows.

Newsmax - Newsmax.com

Online news magazine that covers national and international new, politics, human interest, science and technology.

Breitbart – Breitbart.com

Straight, no-holds-barred reporting that leans conservative. Often disparaged by the mainstream, the reality is they are good reporters who get the story right and in more depth than most. They hit stories you never see in the corporate media.

Investigative Journalism and Analysis:

Sharyl Attkisson – SharylAttkisson.com

Unbiased news, investigative journalism, and interviews. Incisive commentary. Excellent news source. Attkisson is a 5X Emmy Winner, former CBS Anchor and worth following to stay well-informed.

Real Clear Politics – RealClearPolitics.com

Tops to stay aware of multiple sources national and state timely polling information. They offer curated news from many sources. A must for political junkies.

Media Research Center – MRC.org

MRC gives you a quick handle on all the media is reporting. They create videos, articles, and podcasts that expose media bias. An invaluable resource for historic fact-checking.

Open the Books – Open the Books

Find where your money goes. Captures and posts all disclosed spending at every level of government – federal, state, and local.

Judicial Watch – JudicialWatch.org

Tom Fitton provides inside data, FOIA information, and email exposes you can find nowhere else. His work is 100% reliable as it is all from original sources. The “go to” site for exceptional content.

Just Facts – JustFacts.org

Publishes thorough, straightforward, and rigorously researched facts about current issues. All information is placed n context and accompanied by original sources. Perhaps the most brutally honest fact-driven site out there.

Articles and Commentary:

The Federalist – TheFederalist.com

Offers top writers with expert analysis of social and economic trends. Great place to find arguments to refute extremist dogma.

The Western Journal – WesternJournal.com

Another great source for in depth info on what is happening in Washington DC. Excellent writers that focus on political events and breaking news.

American Institute for Economic Research – aier.org

One of the oldest and most respected nonpartisan economic research and advocacy organizations in the country. Excellent analysis of current issues in economic terms. Great analysis of COVID-related studies.

Sustainable Freedom Lab – SustainableFreedomLab.org

Research and analysis of current issues including the pandemic, gender ideology, and the Great Reset. Detailed sources to help your own research. Information is presented from a unique perspective good for sharing with independents, friends, and neighbors.

Health, COVID, Vaccines, Masks, WHO:

Children’s Health Defense – Children’s Health Defense

Articles and videos that focus on childhood epidemics, COVID, vaccines. As an organization, CHD analyses studies, pharma products, and government interventions into healthcare that affect children.

A Midwestern Doctor – The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Substack newsletter that exposes pharmaceutical corruption and remarkable therapies lost to time for the health of humanity.

Dr. Maryl Nass – Meryl’s COVID Newsletter

Meryl Nass is a physician and researcher who proved the world's largest anthrax epidemic was due to biological warfare. She revealed the dangers of the anthrax vaccine. Her license was suspended for prescribing COVID medications and 'misinformation.'

Jessica Rose – Unacceptable Jessica

Dr. Jessica Rose is a Canadian researcher with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics and a master’s degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She also holds a PhD in Computational Biology and post-doctorates in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry. She breaks down data in the Vaccine Adverse Events Records System (VAERS) to make it accessible to the public

Front Line COVID Critical Care - FLCCC

FLCCC was founded by critical care specialists to provide COVID-19 treatments. They provide protocols for COVID-19 Prevention, Early Treatment, Hospital Treatment, Long COVID Treatment, Post Vaccine Treatment, and more medical information.

Karen Kingston – The Kingston Report

Karen Kingston is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with over 25 years of experience. She's internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by mRNA and other nanobiotechnologies.

Where Are the Numbers – Where Are the Numbers

Norman Fenton and Martin Neil – authors of hundreds of scientific papers and books on statistics, decision making, break down science and statistics related to COVID-19.

James Roguski – James Roguski

James Roguski is an expert on the WHO, a relentless researcher whose passion is to cut through misinformation and find the truth. His work is precise, deeply researched, and presented in an easy-to-follow format. James’ breakdown of the FDA approval meeting and its accompanying Pfizer/Moderna documents is a must read for all parents.

Popular Rationalism – Popular Rationalism

James Lyons-Weiler is a scientist, author, and human rights advocate. James is an expert in statistics and data analysis in biomedical studies. He shares research and interpretation of studies from COVID-19 public health policies to whether published studies support their own conclusions. Don’t miss his work!

Climate Change:

Climate Depot – Climate Depot

Information clearinghouse for reporters, policymakers, students, scientists and concerned citizens seeking a balanced perspective that corrects the record on global warming, energy, the environment and other issues impacting people and our planet.

CO2 Coalition – CO2Coalition.org

Formed in 2015, the CO2 Coalition uses the traditional scientific method of empirical, measurable, and objective facts to test and replicate hypotheses. A good source for independent thinkers who choose to use science rather than politics to make decisions involving the climate and sustainability.

Net Zero Watch – NetZeroWatch.com

This group analyzes global climate change policies, their real costs, and their effect on consumers. They operate under The Global Warming Policy and accept no donations from energy companies.

The Global Warming Policy Foundation – thegwpf.org

A non-partisan think tank concerned about the impact of climate change policies: that they may be doing more harm than good for the poor and the environment. Our aim is to provide robust and reliable analysis of climate and energy issues.

Watts Up with That – Watts Up with That

The world's most viewed site on global warming and climate change.