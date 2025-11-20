America was founded on Christian principles. Our Founding fathers were Christians. Their forming documents require those principles to fulfill their Founders’ original intent. Buildings throughout our nation’s capitol and even the Capitol building reference God in their architecture and inscriptions.

I dwell on this because our Founders knew if the United States ever became unmoored from the moral and religious teachings of Christianity, our liberties would die. Her people would be trapped in a 2-tier system of the reigning wealthy versus the enslaved poor.

Today we are wobbling on the edge of that dark future.

Many know that Washington’s Farewell Address warned that religion and morality were indispensable if we were to politically prosper. He also counselled us that without religion there is no morality.

“Let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.”

He warned that if America lost its religious principles, there would be no justice to protect property, life or freedom.

“Let it simply be asked, Where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation deserts the oaths which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice?”

Perhaps no one has done more to irradicate our Christian heritage than Barack Obama, a closet America hater, who tossed our national heritage into the glop of atheistic nations that rejected God by declaring, “America is no longer a Christian nation”.

His full quote is classic deception:

“We are no longer a Christian nation, or at least not just,” he said. “We are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, and a Buddhist nation, and a Hindu nation, and a nation of non-believers.”

No, Mr. Obama, America is not a Muslim, Buddhist, nor Hindu nation. We are a Christian nation that accepts members of all religions and beliefs. Obama’s slick babble was an attempt to diminish our Christian heritage as merely ‘another of many.’

This dismissive jargon has permeated our institutions for decades and its results are predictable.

People abandoning our Christian roots

According to a recent Gallop Poll, over the last 10 years, religiosity in America has fallen from 66% who in 2015 claimed religion was an important part of their daily lives to 49% today. This 17 point drop is among the largest plunges among OECD nations.

With religion removed from the public square and our religious focus in decline, so too our society has fallen.

Politicized judges now routinely exceed their jurisdictional authority to alter election outcome and grow a wall of protection around the deep state. The same judges release murderers while imprisoning Christians.

Schools indoctrinate children against capitalism, teachers conceal children’s gender status from parents, gangs attack law enforcement and are then released by more crime complicit judges, voter fraud plagues our elections, textbook publishers rewrite history, historical statues are removed, the DOJ is weaponized against political enemies, government censors contrarian information, the FBI conducts illegal surveillance, cherry picks evidence, and lies to Congress, sexual perversions are normalized, and politicians pit neighbor against neighbor to hold onto power amid the self-created chaos.

Rise of Islam in our political system

As Americans have abandoned the Christian roots of our people-centered Constitution they have enabled the rise of government-centric socialists and communists.

In NYC, Zohran Mamdani, a radical Islamist, who openly campaigned with the unindicted co-conspirators of the attack on the World Trade Center was elected mayor. He has promised to freeze rents, have city run grocery stores, free bus fare, free childcare and low cost government housing to be paid for by taxing the already overtaxed wealthy.

If this sounds more like communism than capitalism, that’s because it is. Rather than outright confiscating property like say, Stalin, Mamdani proposes to enact policies that accomplish the feat for him.

As of November 6, 2025 there were 38 Muslim election winners out of 76 Muslim candidates. Most holding the same anti-American views as Mamdani cloaked as ‘serving the working class’.

California Congressman Rho Khanna and former AOC Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti, are both far left extremist Muslims. How far left? Both call for the ouster of the leftist Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer and former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, because they are not extreme enough.

Chakrabarti is the co-founder of Justice Democrats, a progressive political action committee responsible for selecting, grooming. and getting AOC and other Squad members elected. Their goal is to target and replace centrist Democrats with far left candidates and ultimately control Congress.

This doesn’t mean all Muslims are extremists. But overwhelmingly those aspiring to public office are not doing it out of love for our nation and Constitution.

If America is to survive she must flourish as a God-fearing, Christian nation. The notion that our Founders would entrust politicians whom they distrusted, to guide the government without Christian guardrails to protect the people from their perfidies is hallucination.

There is a new dawn rising

Recent Pew polls show Americans believe religion is gaining influence in our daily lives. Though still in the minority, the increase is across the board among Democrats, Republicans, adults of every age bracket, and among most large religious groups.

A February 2025 survey showed 31% of U.S. adults believe religion was gaining influence in American lives. This is the highest figure in the Pew pols in 15 years.

A positive view of religions is far out stripping those who hold a negative view.

A separate survey conducted in May of 2025 discovered that:

29% of Christians say loving your country is essential to what being Christian means to them, while 47% say it is important but not essential and 24% say it isn’t important.

48% of Americans say many religions may be true. About a quarter (26%) say only one religion is true, and an additional quarter say there is little truth (18%) or no truth (6%) in any religion.

Yes, America is a Christian nation

America welcomes all people who swear to obey our Constitution and laws. We do not tolerate those who charm their way through customs, then burrow into our political system in an attempt to destroy the foundation of our country from within.

Nearly 120 years after our nation’s birth, the Supreme Court reaffirmed America’s status as a Christian nation. when Justice Brewer wrote the Court’s opinion in Holy Trinity v. United States:

“Our laws and our institutions must necessarily be based upon and embody the teachings of The Redeemer of mankind. It is impossible that it should be otherwise; and in this sense and to this extent our civilization and our institutions are emphatically Christian…” Church of the Holy Trinity v. U.S., 143 US 457 (1892)