The Truth Monster

The Truth Monster

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
2dEdited

IF YOU ARE NOT INTO USA ONE NATION UNDER GOD,,,,,, GET OFF OF HIS PROPERTY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1d

Those who consider themselves religious in the West has been below 50 percent for a while now. That includes Jews, too, not only Christians.

It's somewhat embarrassing that tribalism to protect a tribe (like the "West") can work only on culturally-specific premises, and the West has nothing but Christian standards, whether westerners believe in Christianity or not.

People without standards are easy to divide and they can easily turn on each other.

The Uniparty has been just playing good-cop-bad-cop...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Anthony
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture