If you are like me, over 40, (or in my case well beyond!) your doctor has probably advised you take statins to lower your cholesterol, help prevent cardiovascular disease, and extend your life. Should you? A Midwestern Doctor offers surprising data that may help you make the best decision for you.

According to Harvard Medical School it seems just about everyone should be on statins. Excerpt:

Who needs statins? Anyone who has coronary artery disease or other arterial disease caused by plaque buildup should be on a statin, even if the person has a normal cholesterol profile. Statins also can benefit otherwise healthy people with elevated LDL cholesterol levels of 160 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or higher, and those with a 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease at 7.5% or higher. (You assess your estimated 10-year risk at: /ascvd.) Even people with a lower LDL cholesterol level — for example, 100 mg/dL — should consider taking a statin if they have other risk factors, such as diabetes, a family history of heart disease before age 55, smoking, or high blood pressure.

Statin risks are minimized as “rare.”

But do statins actually save lives? After all that’s the purpose.

I've had highly qualified cardiologists advise me to take them and equally qualified cardiologists advise me they may lower your cholesterol, but add nothing to your life and not to take them.



This article by A Midwestern Doctor is one of the most thorough explanations of statins I’ve seen and includes sources. I urge you to read this and share with your doctor and loved ones.

These are the main bullets of the article:

•There is a widespread belief that elevated cholesterol is the “cause” of cardiovascular disease. However, a large body of evidence shows that there is no association between the two and the real data shows lower cholesterol significantly increases one’s risk of death.

•An alternative model (which the medical industry buried) proposes that the blood clots the body uses to heal arterial damage, once healed, create the characteristic atherosclerotic lesions associated with heart disease.

•The evidence for the blood clot model is much stronger than the cholesterol hypothesis and provides many critical insights for treating heart disease.

•The primary approach to treating heart disease is to prescribe cholesterol lowering statin drugs (to the point, over a trillion dollars have now been spent on them).

•Unfortunately, the benefits of these highly toxic drugs are minuscule (e.g., at best taking them for years extends your life by a few days) and the harms are vast (statins are one of the most common pharmaceuticals that severely injure patients).

•In this article we will explore the specific injuries caused by statin drugs, the forgotten causes of cardiovascular disease, and our preferred treatments for heart and vascular diseases.

The more I study science, the more I come to see how often fundamental facts end up being changed so that a profitable industry can be created. In the case of heart disease, I very much believe that is the case and in this publication, I’ve tried to expose the erroneous information that predominates our understanding of this subject (e.g., previously I’ve discussed why our model of how the heart pumps blood in the body is incorrect, the forgotten Russian research that shows the heart intelligently controls how blood moves within the body, and how blood pressure management is filled with erroneous premises that exist to perpetually sell medications).

Full article.





