They’ve done it with climate fears, COVID terror, Russiagate, BLM riots, COVID origins, safe and effective, economy, election integrity, and crime statistics.

To spread disinfo, the media seeks an ‘expert’ to verify the falsehood. To prove DC crime was falling the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program (UCR) was the obvious pick.

Comparing the UCR from past years to 2024 shows DC crimes dropping.

There’s one problem. The FBI warns the viewers NOT to use the data “in making any direct comparison between data in this publication and those in prior issues of Crime in the United States” because of reporting problems.

FBI Warning on Data Use

“Caution to users. Data users should exercise care in making any direct comparison between data in this publication and those in prior issues of Crime in the United States. Because of differing levels of participation from year to year and reporting problems that require the FBI to estimate crime counts for certain contributors, some data may not be comparable from year to year. In addition, this publication may contain updates to data provided in prior years’ publications.”

Here are some of the “reporting problems”.

Changing crime definitions:

Each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia have their own method and criteria for adding info to the UCR. Often different states at differing times change their rules for crime data collection creating confusion in interpreting and comparing the data.

Data gaps:

Local law enforcement decides which data to send to the state, the state then streamlines that data and what is left goes to the FBI.

Reluctance to call police:

Research in PubMed shows increasingly, people in minority communities and high risk populations are unwilling to call the police.

Hiding crimes:

According to the Brennan Center for Justice and studies from Utah State University, frequent department quotas can create underreporting and misclassification of crimes.

In New York, many victims struggled to persuade police to make official note of a crime event. In 2009 NYPD created a department rule requiring robbery victims to go to the station house to give their report resulting in fewer reported crimes. This was later reversed.

A TV 10 San Diego study reveals the SD Police Department undercounts crimes they submit to the FBI.

As for DC, in July a Metropolitan Department police commander, was placed on leave and is under investigation for manipulating crime data to make it appear crime is decreasing.

The Only Accurate Data

According to data analyst, Jim Agresti Founder of Just Facts, the most reliable way to measure crime trends is the number of murders. These tragedies leave a body that must be identified, a certificate filed, and a record of the person’s burial. The numbers tell the real story and are staggering.

Why This Matters

It’s not just crime data. Today disinformation blankets our country like Mt. St. Helens’ fallout. The residue creates competing sets of ‘facts’ and that dissonance tears Americans apart. The truth is no longer based on science, data, or medicine, but on who wields the most perceived ‘authority’, loudest voice, and greatest reach.

While the traditional legacy media is weakening its hold on attentions, it remains powerful and one of the most dangerous spreaders of false information.

Events like the media’s response to the rising DC crime rate reveal their calculated corruption with a clarity that helps more people recognize the true deceivers.

This same sleight of hand was used in “proving the settled science of CO2 as a pollutant”. Though the CO2 study data covered only a brief period of time, the news was fed to the media which blanketed the nation and eventually the world ultimately leading to the Sustainable Development, Green New Deal, and Net Zero policies that are destroying energy systems.

The media pushed the COVID ‘vaccine’s’ 95% mantra failing to explain the real world effectiveness was less than 1% while severely downplaying the multiple serious adverse effects. This has damaged people lives, destroyed the credibility of the medical community, and turned neighbor against neighbor.

Records reveal our federal agencies fed the Russia collusion fraud to the media which trumpeted it daily for months, altering the truth and pitting those who suspected corruption against the deluge of official sounding reports.

Our citizens can only find common ground to unite when we see through the lies and recognize our true enemies.