ONE NATION UNDER GOD UNITE, PRAY & PREP
Funny as it is, joking aside, voting has two purposes:
1. Keeping morons at bay by giving them false hope;
2. Transferring the responsibility for the politicians' actions to the "voters";
In the meanwhile, those who vote, acknowledge an illegitimate power.
Today might be the last chance to stock up on toilet paper for a while. :)
