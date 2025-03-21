MEASLES
Medical Records Show the Texas Girl Did Not Die from Measles.
https://johnmanthony.substack.com/p/records-show-the-texas-girl-did-not
Measles and Vaccines: When the Numbers Don't Add Up
Don’t fall for another CDC COVID-like fear campaign.
https://johnmanthony.substack.com/p/measles-and-vaccines-when-the-numbers
(There is nothing unusual about the number of measles cases reported in 2025.)
MMR VACCINES
Rigorous 2004 paper on Denmark stats re MMR vaccines and autism
“Prevalence of autism among children aged 5-9 years increased from a mean of 8.38/100,000 in the pre-licensure era (1980- 1986) to 71.43/100,000 in 2000”
https://www.jpands.org/vol9no3/goldman.pdf
FLU VACCINE
CBS Reporter Sharyl Attkisson reported on a 2005 NIH study showing the flu shots were not effective in the elderly. The NIH checked other countries and found the same results. The health agency blocked a CBS interview with the lead author.
https://sharylattkisson.com/2024/10/govt-researchers-flu-shots-not-effective-in-elderly-after-all/
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/sq82lq5bs5emvpg86grp6/FluShotsinElderly.mp4?rlkey=1t0b222et8wdochfxisvnpryz&e=2&st=o3xtdk79&dl=0
Here is the 2005 NIH study indicating the flu vaccine ineffective for the elderly.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220318224713/https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/486407#full-text-tab
COVID VACCINE
NEW STUDY - COVID-19 Vaccine “Millions of Lives Saved” Claim Debunked by Real-World Data
Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S027869152200206X?via%3Dihub
Worldwide Data suggests Fully Vaccinated Americans, Australians, Brits, Canadians, & Germans are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
https://expose-news.com/2022/01/22/vaccinated-usa-aussie-canada-brits-germans-developing-ade/
Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 booster vaccination
“Vaccine-associated myocardial injury [following booster] was more common than previously thought, being mild and transient, and more frequent in women versus men.”
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37470105/
Israeli study shows deaths increase after vax
https://x.com/RetsefL/status/1633089224353120257?s=20
This article adds to mounting evidence that repeated mRNA COVID vaccination reduces functional capacity of the immune system, particularly in older people!
https://x.com/RetsefL/status/1841304183216996414/photo/1
https://immunityageing.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12979-024-00466-9
MRNA AND CHILDHOOD VACCINES
Leading Japanese Experts Issue Global Alert as Vaccinated Child Deaths Surge
Leading experts in Japan have issued a global alert to call for an urgent reassessment of worldwide vaccination programs after linking a recent surge in child deaths to “vaccines.”
LONG COVID, LONG VAX
‘Long Covid,’ ‘Long Vax’: A Resource Guide from Sharyl Attkisson
BABY FORMULA UPDATE
HHS, FDA Announce Operation Stork Speed to Expand Options for Safe, Reliable, and Nutritious Infant Formula for American Families
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/hhs-fda-announce-operation-stork-speed-expand-options-safe-reliable-and-nutritious-infant-formula
