MEASLES

Medical Records Show the Texas Girl Did Not Die from Measles.

https://johnmanthony.substack.com/p/records-show-the-texas-girl-did-not

Measles and Vaccines: When the Numbers Don't Add Up

Don’t fall for another CDC COVID-like fear campaign.

https://johnmanthony.substack.com/p/measles-and-vaccines-when-the-numbers

(There is nothing unusual about the number of measles cases reported in 2025.)

MMR VACCINES

Rigorous 2004 paper on Denmark stats re MMR vaccines and autism

“Prevalence of autism among children aged 5-9 years increased from a mean of 8.38/100,000 in the pre-licensure era (1980- 1986) to 71.43/100,000 in 2000”

https://www.jpands.org/vol9no3/goldman.pdf

FLU VACCINE

CBS Reporter Sharyl Attkisson reported on a 2005 NIH study showing the flu shots were not effective in the elderly. The NIH checked other countries and found the same results. The health agency blocked a CBS interview with the lead author.

https://sharylattkisson.com/2024/10/govt-researchers-flu-shots-not-effective-in-elderly-after-all/

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/sq82lq5bs5emvpg86grp6/FluShotsinElderly.mp4?rlkey=1t0b222et8wdochfxisvnpryz&e=2&st=o3xtdk79&dl=0

Here is the 2005 NIH study indicating the flu vaccine ineffective for the elderly.

https://web.archive.org/web/20220318224713/https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/486407#full-text-tab

COVID VACCINE

NEW STUDY - COVID-19 Vaccine “Millions of Lives Saved” Claim Debunked by Real-World Data

Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S027869152200206X?via%3Dihub

Worldwide Data suggests Fully Vaccinated Americans, Australians, Brits, Canadians, & Germans are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

https://expose-news.com/2022/01/22/vaccinated-usa-aussie-canada-brits-germans-developing-ade/

Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 booster vaccination

“Vaccine-associated myocardial injury [following booster] was more common than previously thought, being mild and transient, and more frequent in women versus men.”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37470105/

Israeli study shows deaths increase after vax

https://x.com/RetsefL/status/1633089224353120257?s=20

This article adds to mounting evidence that repeated mRNA COVID vaccination reduces functional capacity of the immune system, particularly in older people!

https://x.com/RetsefL/status/1841304183216996414/photo/1

https://immunityageing.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12979-024-00466-9

MRNA AND CHILDHOOD VACCINES

Leading Japanese Experts Issue Global Alert as Vaccinated Child Deaths Surge

Leading experts in Japan have issued a global alert to call for an urgent reassessment of worldwide vaccination programs after linking a recent surge in child deaths to “vaccines.”

LONG COVID, LONG VAX

‘Long Covid,’ ‘Long Vax’: A Resource Guide from Sharyl Attkisson

BABY FORMULA UPDATE

HHS, FDA Announce Operation Stork Speed to Expand Options for Safe, Reliable, and Nutritious Infant Formula for American Families

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/hhs-fda-announce-operation-stork-speed-expand-options-safe-reliable-and-nutritious-infant-formula