The “safe and effective” vaccine narrative and COVID-19 information campaign is crumbling, but governments and media are doing all they can to keep it alive. Now it appears they are repeating the process with claims of new deadly viruses and more vaccines.

But how much is fearmongering and are the new vaccines safe? We need our doctors to know the truth so they can help us. But that can be difficult and risky for doctors. That’s why I’m asking you to share this with other physicians, healthcare professionals, and medical experts, so the truth can win.

The COVID experience has taught us that federal agencies, ‘experts’, media, fact-checkers, and Google search algorithms all regurgitate a single ‘safe and effective’, ‘follow-the-science’ narrative that proved false on all counts.

Let’s look at some basic government disinformation:

Despite proof otherwise, the CDC still assures the public the C19 shots are safe and effective.

Pfizer’s data never showed the mRNA vaccines were safe for mass rollout.

The 95% effective figure was only a comparison of one study with another. When released into the public, the result we saw was an absolute risk reduction of between 0.7% (Pfizer) and 1.1% (Moderna) vaccines. According to the CDC’s own data, for every one million jabs the vaccine may have prevented one death by COVID.

Official reports show the mRNA vaccines offered little value.

CDC and UK data shows the C19 vax did not prevent cases, transmission, illness severity, or deaths. Calls to suspend mRNA shots are growing.

The dangers of COVID were exaggerated.

The FDA, CDC, pharma, journalists, and fact-checkers have continued to mislead the public with grossly exaggerated reports of the vaccine’s efficacy and safety as well as the lethality of COVID. With the exception of over age 70 and high risk groups, the Covid fatality rate is not much worse than the seasonal flu.

Official data was obscured to decrease vaccine hesitancy.

Records prove the CDC, FDA, and Pfizer actively misrepresented and hid data to convince more people to take a shot.

CDC Hid Their Data Showing Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Sought Medical Care After COVID-19 Vaccination

CDC had to be sued to release their V-safe vaccine data. Information included,

“Out of the approximate 10 million individuals that registered under the vaccine program, and submitted data to v-safe, 782,913 individuals, or over 7.7% of v-safe users, had a health event requiring medical attention, emergency room intervention, and/or hospitalization. Over 25% had an event that required them to miss school or work and/or prevented normal activities.”

Data shows vaccine uptake is directly proportional to increased mortality.

Recently exposed Pfizer report shows heart conditions in the vaccinated worsen over time.

Global date here, here, and here shows people are dying, frequently in direct proportion to vaccine uptake.

Autopsy based histopathological analyses show mRNA vax causes cardiac deaths.

A histopathologic analysis of the organs of 15 people who died post-vaccine show 14 of the 15 died from the vaccine. Conventional post-mortems uncovered no obvious hints to a possible role of vaccination. The CDC refuses to request these types of analysis.

The authors conclude:

“Beyond any doubt, injection of gene-based COVID-19 vaccines places lives under threat of illness and death. We note that both mRNA and vector-based vaccines are represented among these cases, as are all four major manufacturers.”

A German autopsy study evaluated 25 people who died unexpectedly within 20 days of being vaccinated. Four of the individuals were found with myocarditis without any other disease signal that may have caused the unexpected death.

The authors concluded:

Their autopsy studies indicated that deaths were due to cardiac failure, and that myocarditis could be “a potentially lethal complication following mRNA-based anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.”

Biden administration extends liability shield for vaccine manufacturers.

At the time all mRNA vaccines and suspected vaccine-associated deaths must be investigated using laboratory and histopathological analysis by non-biased independent parties, the administration has instead extended the “Emergency Declaration” protecting big pharma vaccine makers from liability until 2029.

Why does this matter now?

Pediatrician Peter Hotez recently warned we are facing a massive spread of new viruses from avian flu and monkey virus to another major coronavirus, Zika, dengue, Yellow fever and more. Hotez claims viruses are jumping from bats to humans thousands of time a year. How dangerous is this? Should people get vaccinated?

Monkeypox

Since 2023 the WHO has been warning of a potentially deadly clade of Monkeypox. By May of 2024 the CDC was already recommending Monkeypox vaccines, even though there were 60 cases down from 3000 annually and dropping across the nation. None were life threatening.

CNN reported cases on the rise, NBC speculated about the “significant” harms Monkeypox can do, and Newsweek tracks the virus in wastewater posting maps to keep readers informed.

And on it goes…

But, as Meryl Nass explains, the safety data on the Monkeypox vaccines is sketchy and concerning. In one post approval study:

“…the pre-licensure data showed that troponin levels rose after vaccination, showing cardiac injury in up to 18% of recipients. The FDA response was to allow the manufacturer to NOT follow this up to see how many had myocarditis, heart fairure, heart attacks, etc. Nor were the actual troponin numbers made available to FDA.” Nass

Disease “X”

WHO warns of disease’ ‘X’. New deaths are updated regularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo. CBS picks up the story “Mysterious illness, dubbed "disease X," has killed dozens of people in Congo, WHO says.” The World Economic Forum (WEF) discusses Disease “X” and the threats another pandemic can pose.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher points out, the persistent media hype “…indicates that the corporate media and biopharmaceutical complex have already launched a coordinated fear campaign to hype up their long-awaited Disease X.”

Now it turns out Disease “X” is malaria accompanied by malnutrition.

Bird Flu

CDC gives regular avian “situation” updates, Newsweek posts a Bird Flu Map, and PBS cautions that bird flu has been found in raw milk. MedPage which claims over 700,000 readers in the medical field noted, “California Child May Have Bird Flu After Drinking Raw Milk.” To its credit, MSN posted an article observing so far the illness has not been tied to the milk.

More importantly a 2024 blind study of 167 samples of milk and dairy products, including 23 raw milk cheeses from retail locations throughout the United States showed 20.1% of 144 pasteurized dairy products were PCR + for bird flu with no live virus, while NONE of 23 raw milk cheeses were PCR + nor grew live virus.

Worry, not worry? Prepare?

Deja Vu Once More?

While these may or may not be significant dangers, increasingly they have the look of the manufactured COVID campaign: first it was no danger, then it was, then a pandemic, followed by masks, distancing, lockdowns, vaccine and an emergency declaration that continues to this day. All based on information emanating from various government and pharmaceutical players most of which turned out to be false.

Because we cannot trust the agencies, organizations, associations, or publications promoting this information, we rely on our healthcare professionals for the truth.

To medical professionals I would urge you to not be intimidated. Find the truth and speak out. Truth does win.

Here are other articles and studies:

The Most Vaxxed Country on Earth Now Faces a Population Crisis (Here)

Malaysia Study Warns C19 Shots Trigger Sudden Death by Attacking Heart & Brain (Here)

Singapore Data Shows post vax deaths erupting. Officials Stop Reports. (Here)

188% Rise in Mortality Risk Among New Zealand Teens Following Covid-19 Vaccination (Here)

Australia Town Suffers Death Surge Among Covid-Vaxxed (Here)

COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere (Here)

70 Percent of Deaths from Pfizer Vaccine in Japan Reported Within 10 Days of Jab (Here)

Study Finds 9.6% Fatality Rate Among People Who Reported Myocarditis or Pericarditis After an mRNA COVID Vaccine (Here)

World-Renowned Statistician Links Covid ‘Boosters’ To Excess Deaths Surge (Here)

German Scientists Confirm: Covid Shots Directly Linked to Sudden Deaths Surge (Here)

Worldwide study finds no excess deaths due to covid;16.9 million vaccine-associated deaths up to the end of 2022 (Here)

Philippines Hearing into 297,000 Excess Deaths in 2021 28th May 2024 at 1:30 pm Manila Time. (Here)

Macau Vital Statistics For 1st Quarter 2024. Births continue to drop, deaths rise. (Here)

THESE LINKS ARE ONLY THE TOP LINE OF THE PANDEMIC STORY. THERE ARE ISSUES OF ORIGIN, INFLUENCE, CENSORSHIP, POLITICS, RETRIBUTION, AND MORE.

THERE ARE THOSE WHO WILL CALL THIS INFORMATION ANTI-SCIENCE, DANGEROUS, AND A THREAT TO OUR NATION’S SAFETY. YOU MAY BE DEMONIZED FOR SPEAKING OUT.

BUT THERE IS TOO MUCH AT STAKE TO IGNORE WHAT IS HAPPENING.

ALL I AM SUGGESTING IS TO KEEP AN OPEN MIND AND LOOK FOR THE TRUTH. THAT IS MORE THAN THE HHS, FDA, CDC, AMA, APA, LEGACY MEDIA, FACT-CHECKERS, GOOGLE, ET AL HAVE BEEN WILLING TO DO.

IF YOU LIKED THIS ARTICLE PLEASE SHARE WITH OTHERS YOU KNOW.

GOD BLESS