“The International Atomic Energy Agency announced on June 13 that Iran had enriched Uranium-235 to 60 percent, approaching the 90 percent threshold for weapons-grade nuclear enrichment. Trump has said Iran was weeks to months away from a nuclear bomb.” (Epoch Times)

Following the U.S. leveling of 3 nuclear enrichment sites, Iran’s National Nuclear Safety Center released a statement, saying no nuclear contamination was detected in the areas of the bombi“There is no danger to the residents living around the aforementioned sites,” the statement concluded.

The U.S. attack targeted Fordow and Naranz which were enriching uranium and Isfahan engaged in enriching and converting uranium and manufacturing enrichment centrifuges.

Iran’s sole active nuclear power plant, Bushehr, was not targeted.