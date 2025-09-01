For 4 years the argument over whether the mRNA COVID shots did or did not save lives has raged.

Trump insists Pfizer presented him with information showing the drug was extraordinary. But he wants to know why Pfizer has refused to present that same info to the public.

“With CDC being ripped apart over this question,” wrote Trump on Truth Social, “I want the answer, and I want it NOW.”

What exactly Pfizer showed to Pres. Trump is unknown, but I do have an idea why the pharma giant has been unwilling to share the same with the public.

Historically, HHS has been a friendly environment for pharma. Drug companies have built a cozy and profitable relationship with the FDA and affiliated employees. The FDA receives more than 40% of its operating income from ‘user fees’ paid by pharma, and many employees, including Dr. Fauci share in royalties from drugs the agency approved.

The real story of the mRNA drug’s effectiveness lies in its initial trials which for some reason, both Pfizer and the FDA wanted kept from the public by slowly dripping selected excerpts from the report over an unprecedented 75 year period.

When a judge ordered the timely release, the public, researchers, cardiologists, and epidemiologists worldwide, analyzed the trial results which revealed the drugs were far from safe or effective.

Why did Pfizer fail to share the same information with the public they showed to you, Mr. President? I suspect it’s because you were sold a bill of goods and the public would see through it.

Time will tell, but thank you President Trump for bringing this to a head and thank you Secretary Kennedy for cleaning out the corrupt HHS bureaucrats and demanding conflict-free, robust, scientific, and transparent testing for the drugs before recommending them to the public.