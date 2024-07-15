Donald Trump’s campaign was quick to reaching out and help the victims and suffering families from the Butler assassination attempt on his life. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist.

Former volunteer fire chief, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore was killed by the sniper’s bullet while risking his own life to protect his wife and daughter.

Two additional victims were seriously injured.

David Dutch 57 of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, PA are both listed in stable condition.

It is time to reject the vicious hatred and sick lies emanating from once-but-no-longer-trusted media, government, and judicial systems, that contributed, if not wholly caused, this heinous act of attempted murder.

Thank you President Trump and your campaign for thinking of others in this traumatic time for you and your family.

May God Bless you and your loved ones, all of these victims and their families, and unite Americans to find our common goals, and work together in all political parties to restore the peace we all desire, opportunity, and prosperity, We are one nation under God.