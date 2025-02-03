During confirmation hearings, Sen. Bill Cassidy asked HHS nominee RFK, Jr. to agree he would assure parents that vaccinating their children against measles and hepatitis B does not cause autism.

Kennedy agreed, “...if the data was there.”

Cassidy and other claims the data is already there showing no link between autism and childhood vaccines. Sen. Sanders even charged that one of Kennedy’s principal autism studies might have fraudulent data.

Maybe it does, or maybe not. The dirty secret is, almost all studies have flaws, some fatal.

Most studies claiming vaccines save millions of lives are based on modelling exercises called epidemic forecasting. This is the same type of program that falsely predicted 100,000,000 people in the US alone would die of COVID-19 leading to unnecessary fear, panic, and destructive lockdowns. To date, though the data is available, the government has done no studies comparing the mortality and health outcome of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children.

So, are the vaccines safe, or not? If we want to know, Americans need high quality, scientific, non-biased information. RFK, Jr. will do that.

Mr. Kennedy is the one person who agrees to look at all sides of the vaccine and other health issues, share that information with the experts, and provide the information to parents so they and their doctors can make their own informed decisions.

If America hopes to be healthy and restore trust in our government agencies, we don’t need more blindered administrators smugly declaring “the science is settled.”

Call your senators and tell them to confirm RFK, Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Call your Senators here .

Call these 4 senators who are on the fence:

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)

Washington, DC Phone (202) 224-2523 Augusta: (207) 622-8414

Bangor: (207) 945-0417

Biddeford: (207) 283-1101

Caribou: (207) 493-7873

Lewiston: (207) 784-6969

Portland: (207) 618-5560

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Washington, DC Phone: (202)-224-6665

Anchorage, AK Phone: (907) 271-3735

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) Washington DC Phone (202) 224-6342

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Washington, DC Phone (202) 224-5824 Metairie, LA (504) 838-0130