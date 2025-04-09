Antonio Gracias, an official with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced that millions of migrants had received social security numbers, and Medicare, and thousands of those were already on the voter rolls and voted in the last election.

State media and ‘fact-checkers’ frothed in disagreement.

CBS scoffed that Gracias pumped the numbers higher on a graph by conflating illegals with legal migrants. Talking heads blustered that “migrants were granted asylum and are here legally. They paid social security taxes and are entitled to benefits.”

Both were half true and 100% misleading. Actually, as the Gracias interview explained, while many migrants were here legally, the graph needed to include all asylum seekers to reveal the sudden seismic increase in numbers.

The Enumeration Beyond Entry (EBE) system was designed under Obama and initiated in 2017. This chart includes all legal and illegal migrants receiving SS numbers under that system. Notice the jump from a prior baseline of around 400,000 entrants to 590,000 in 2022 and 2.1 million in 2024. This sudden increase is what prompted DOGE to dig further into where all the SS money as going.

Two policies were enacted that removed U.S. Government resistance to illegal crossings.

The Asylum Process Changed

The rigorous 12 page Asylum Application form was reduced to 4 questions.

EX. “Do you have any reason or concern about being returned to your own country or being removed by the U.S.?”

In addition, the Biden administration implemented One App allowing easy asylum application on a cell phone. This assured virtually anyone could claim asylum and be accepted

Reduction of border crossing charge

Biden instructed the CBP to classify the illegal border crossings as an “administrative offense” putting the charge on par with a traffic ticket rather than the serious felony it was.

This was the final broom sweep that removed any obstacle to crossing the border, gaining legal status, obtaining welfare benefits, and voting access.

Here’s how illegals became “legal.”

Step one.

They cross the border and claim asylum either by going to a port of entry and requesting the simplified asylum form, or by crossing the border and asking a border patrol officer for entry and asylum. The CBP officer charges them with a mild administrative offense. No further interviews or ID are required.

Step two.

The asylum and offense trigger a court hearing that takes an average of 6 years to schedule. Meanwhile the now quasi-legal immigrant is released into the U.S. on their own recognizance to await the hearing.

Step three.

After the asylum application is submitted, the migrant files a form 765 requesting a work authorization form.

Step four.

Once the 766 Work Authorization form is received the migrant provides an address and is automatically sent a social security number.

By matching the benefit programs to SS numbers, the DOGE team discovered 1.3 million migrants were already on Medicaid and thousands registered to vote and voted. The illegal voters were only tallied in one state. It is estimated there are many thousands more in other states.

According to Gracias,

“This doesn’t include the 7.8 million that ICE has that have come in illegally that we know are here and all the people who are here illegally who we don’t know are here.”

There’s an old saying, “When you rob Peter to pay Paul, you can always count on Paul’s support.” In this case, the illegals are Paul and the American people are stuck with the tab.

The Obama and Biden administrations accomplished that by encouraging illegals to cross the border where they were legalized, accepted on welfare, and able to vote to protect their coveted benefits.

Instead of giving American voters what they demand, the Democratic party realizes they can create an elite autocracy by simply creating a new base of fully dependent voters.