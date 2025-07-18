HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced on Friday that Health and Human Services is rejecting the WHO’s amendments to the International Health Regulations.

According to Secretary Kennedy, "The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty."

In the past former President Biden not only encouraged restrictive amendments to the IHR, he added more of his own.

The new amendments could have disastrous impact on U.S. citizens’ autonomy.

Nations who accept the regulations would be signing over their power during health emergencies to an unelected international organizations that would have the power to incur lockdowns, travel restrictions, and other measures it deems necessary.

They can accomplish this even without having an actual emergency simply by declaring a “potential public health risk.”

The broad language in the new amendments hands the WHO unprecedented power to establish global “risk communications” enabling the behemoth to implement unified public messaging globally. (Imagine the entire world being told to repeat, “Six foot social distancing is now mandatory.”)

This would give the organization complete narrative control and the ability to spread propaganda and censor opposing views globally.

The amendments contained provisions for health IDs, vaccine passports, and a centralized medical database.

“This lays the groundwork for global medical surveillance of every human being”, Kennedy said.

The WHO is not a trustworthy partner. During the recent COVID-19 debacle the WHO failed to follow the existing IHRs and allowed China to withhold critical information with no consequences.

According to the 2024 Congressional Oversight Report, “The WHO was misinformed, denied access to China, and used as a cover for the Chinese Communist Party's reckless action.”

Kennedy added, “Are we going to be subjects to a technocratic control system that uses “health risks” and “pandemic preparedness” as a Trojan Horse to curtail basic democratic freedoms?”

He cautions that the regulation of themselves are not medical totalitarianism, but they are a major step in that direction.

It’s important to note that technically, the regulations are not binding but that’s little comfort. Many nations rely on WHO funding and will readily comply.

In the case of the U.S., all it take is an administration supportive of the regulations to issue executive orders, requiring states to comply or face the loss of federal funding.

RFK, Jr. has taken a laudable step toward protecting our nation’s sovereignty.