Recently I called out the absurdity of a study calling for nationwide bird flu testing using the notoriously misused and misinterpreted PCR process, based on three H5N1 cases of which one may have been a common flu.

A look at the timeline of government bird flu responses and events raises the reasonable conclusion that another manufactured pandemic is on the way.

November 2005, George Bush, in the wake of a bird flu scare called for called for $7.1 billion in spending to stop the spread of the virus. He also called for the military to be ready to enforce travel restrictions, lock downs, and closings for days and weeks to stop the spread. This was part of his National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza.

Bush reminded the American people o that the 1918 Spanish flu caused 20 million deaths and Anthony Fauci (same one) warned the bird flu had a 50% mortality rate.

As a preemptive measure against H5N1 since 2022, the government has ordered the slaughter of animals plus more than 100 million chickens

Jefferey Tucker of the American Economic Institute writes:

Three days before the Trump inauguration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a new grant to Moderna to mass produce its mRNA vaccine for Bird flu.

HHS slated approximately $590 million to Moderna “to accelerate the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines,” said the press release, “and enhance mRNA platform capabilities so that the U.S. is better prepared to respond to other emerging infectious diseases. The award was made through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Consortium with funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).”

That’s some serious money, pushed out just before the inauguration. The stock price of Moderna spiked on the news of the grant.

What’s interesting is that the link to this press release is now deleted from the HHS site. Does that mean that the Trump administration has withdrawn it? We have no way of knowing for sure. There has been no official statement either way but you can be certain that if RFK, Jr. is confirmed as secretary of HHS, this grant will come under fire. It will certainly be withdrawn if he has anything to say about it.

At the very same time, the CDC crafted new testing guidelines to hunt down H5N1 among the animal population. The date was January 16 but the alert was not sent until after the inauguration. It still survives on the CDC website now. But it comes with a top tagline: “CDC’s website is being modified to comply with President Trump’s Executive Orders.” What that means for this edict is anyone’s guess.

Meanwhile, just last week, Governor Hochul of New York issued a mandatory shutdown of 80 chicken markets as some kind of cautionary to check for the presence of the virus.

“Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that, as part of New York State’s continued effort to combat the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) has issued a new Notice and Order for live bird markets that have not had a detection of HPAI in New York City and Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau counties. The order requires those markets to sell down all inventory, complete cleaning and disinfection procedures, and remain closed for a period of five days after cleaning and disinfection.”

One week earlier, on Jan. 17, the Georgia Department of Agriculture closed poultry auctions under the same rationale. “Today, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry operation located in Elbert County, Georgia. This is the first confirmed HPAI case in a commercial poultry operation in Georgia, and the fifth detection in the state of Georgia. As a result of this detection, effective immediately, all in-state poultry exhibitio4ns, shows, swaps, meets, and sales are suspended until further notice.”

Dr. Gerald Parker to head Office of Pandemic Preparedness?

As a final data point, there is the strange appointment of Dr. Gerald Parker, a staple within the biotech/vaccine industry and a major advocate of “One Health” theory, who was seemingly tagged by Trump to head the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. CBS News reported on it and so did Parker’s own institution,

And yet here is what is strange. There has been no announcement about this from any source within the Trump administration. In fact, there has been no official confirmation about this at all. I corresponded with the journalist who wrote the story who said that he could not get confirmation from with the White House or Texas A&M, which raises real questions.

“One Health” seems on its face to be a reasonable view that the health of people, animals, and plants are all related. In practice it has come to mean something else, essentially a totalitarian claim by governments that they must serve in some kind of oversight relationship to all living things, crushing pathogens wherever they may appear. This of course is bound up with the vaccine industry and its new mRNA tools that allow scientists to essentially print a claimed cure in a matter of days.

Parker is perhaps the leading advocate of this view. He served with the Biden administration and his “appointment” to this new position was met with praise from Biden-era officials and others within this sprawling industry that hunts down infectious disease with the purpose of inoculating the whole of the animal and human population.

There is every reason to be concerned about what is unfolding here.

Fears are overblown.

Despite this first reported death and tbe undercurrent pandemic mania, the bird flu remains little risk to humans.

While there have been 984 cases world wide since the WHO began tracking H5N1 in 2003 and half of these died, the U.S. results are much different. There has been a single death out of a total of 66 cases from 2022 to December 6, 2024.

The overall health risk for the general public remains low, despite the potential for mutations in the bird flu protein making it easier for human infection to occur, with the CDC noting the lack of active spread of concerning virologic changes. Very rarely does bird-to-human transmission overall occur, with the most likely method of infection being close contact with infected birds, in particular their feces or feathers. The risk is greatest in people who work with birds/poultry or cows or are recreationally exposed to them.

