Yesterday I posted an article explaining how the SAVE America Act will stop many illegals from voting, but includes loopholes allowing much of the illegal voting to continue.

One of my readers, c Anderson pointed out that in their state almost all ballots are mail-in implying any form of protection is needed. Cap’t. Seth Keshel has a similar opinion and is one of our country’s premier experts on elections.

Today I am presenting Keshel’s article on the SAVE America Act, so you can see all sides of the issue and make your decision. Keshel builds a powerful case for immediate passage. Thanks to c Anderson and Cap’t. Keshel.

From Cap’t. Seth Keshel

I will be the first to admit that I was not overly excited when I heard about the Safeguard American Voting Eligibility (SAVE) Act. This is because it has to do primarily with preventing non-citizens from voting, which I don’t believe is a major problem - at least at face value. There are always examples of that happening, and if you follow the work of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, you’ll see he nails illegal aliens for voting from time to time.

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In a nation with more than 150 million votes in presidential elections, the votes of illegals are drops in the bucket. I don’t believe they are voting in significant numbers, but thanks to my research into Automatic Voter Registration and the nature of no-excuse (or even worse, Universal) mail-in voting, I believe illegal aliens and non-citizens are being voted for. 99% of illegal aliens are too worried about getting caught and deported to actually show up in person to vote, but in state after state, ineligible entries are added at a rate far surpassing our own ability to get them off.

Now that momentum is picking up steam to pass the SAVE Act in Congress, I’ve dug a bit deeper into what it actually does, and I feel much more optimistic that a one-two punch could potentially end the crisis of voter registration corruption and give us a sustainable path back to free and fair elections.

Before I give you the hidden highlights and insight into why I’m excited about it, do some research and read this official summary:

The key points?

“…the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.”

The bill prohibits registration of a voter unless this proof is presented “at the time” of registration (important)

There are other good things in there, like the requirement to remove illegals, but they’re already not allowed to be registered and that hasn’t stopped Secretaries of State from ignoring that issue nationwide. Any way you cut it, all the right people are whining:

Here is the National Council of Jewish Women whining about the horrifying possibility that would-be voters would have to leave home once in their lifetimes to register in person:

Unfortunately, some policymakers want to misuse disinformation about our elections and conspiracies about noncitizen voting to block access to the ballot for millions of Americans.

The Campaign Legal Center is also up in arms, expressing their grief at the risk of Democrat election fraud being disrupted by common-sense legislation anyone with a brain would support:

When registering to vote, Americans are already required to verify their eligibility. The SAVE Act imposes unnecessary barriers to the registration process, requiring voters to provide documentation that many don’t have.

Oh, you mean you pinky swear this person (dead or alive) you’re sending in a registration form is a citizen? Works for me!

This is why the SAVE Act is brilliant:

Three Democrat Registration Fraud Items Dying with the SAVE Act

I. Automatic Voter Registration (AVR)

It wouldn’t completely cripple it, as some loopholes exist in which some people could be automatically registered when interacting with a government agency in person, but any transaction taking place online with the DMV, or with another office eligible to register people to vote, wouldn’t present an opportunity to show proof of citizenship and therefore couldn’t result in a new registration. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Automatic Voter Registration is the single biggest tell that a state is a blue state (or red if it has no AVR):

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump carried electoral votes not under Automatic Voter Registration 248 to 5 over Kamala Harris in 2024. She won electoral votes under AVR nearly four to one in a race in which the Republican candidate won the popular vote for the first time in 20 years. That is not a coincidence - it is direct correlation.

II. Online and Mail Registration

Why can’t we have nice things, like the ability to move to a new county and mail in a registration form? Because people have abused the trust and freedom afforded to Americans and perpetrated massive registration fraud. If you don’t believe me, then believe the press and their reports of roughly 10,000 registration forms being submitted (by mail and personal drop off) to the Muskegon County, Michigan, clerk just ahead of the 2020 election. This was dangled out to the public briefly in 2020, but resurfaced in 2023 as evidence of Michigan’s election corruption continued to emerge.

Under the SAVE Act, Democrat loyalist organizations will no longer be able to print off hundreds of forms, fill them out, and enroll these entries in mail-in balloting programs after affirming the citizenship of said prospective registered voter. Want to register to vote? You’ll need to go in person to do that by showing the requisite proof of citizenship (REAL ID, passport, military ID).

III. Registration Drives

This one is going to sting a little bit. Those GOP-led registration drives at gun shows and July 4th parades are going away if the SAVE Act passes, and so are the Scott Presler registration drives in battleground states. On the flip side, there will be no capacity for Democrat groups to mobilize thousands of volunteers on a single weekend to rip through Philadelphia, Atlanta, or Detroit to register every living, breathing person in the city and get them signed up for a ballot to be harvested in the future.

With no ability to carry in stacks of registrations and no proof of citizenship presented to the verifying authorities “at the time” of registration, all future registered voters will be required to handle things on their own time and energy.

Now What?

The SAVE Act needs to get through Congress. Poor sports like Marjorie Taylor Greene ditching out early and other grandstanders looking to make headlines complicate the process in the House, but the 60-vote threshold complicates things in the Senate. It doesn’t appear the Senate wants to nuke the filibuster (there are arguments for and against), but it is encouraging to see GOP Senators expressing support for the bill. Perhaps someone tapped them on the shoulder and explained one of the easiest and least controversial ways to get moving with legislation to repair some of the damage is to pass this bill.

If (and a big if) the SAVE Act passes, the very next step needs to be for every investigator of modern elections (including those within the Trump administration) to sell the point that if we can file a tax return annually and renew vehicle registrations every year, then we can sure as hell demand that everyone re-register to vote after all states are required to dump their fraudulent voter rolls. There really is no cleaning the rolls, not when new registrations keep getting shoved into a system faster than they can be verified, with no ability to scrutinize a vast sea of old registrations belonging to those who can no longer vote because they are dead or never existed in the first place.

Urge your Senator and Congressman to get behind the SAVE Act and let’s start ramping up the heat on this essential process.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump

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