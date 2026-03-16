The Truth Monster

The Truth Monster

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
1dEdited

Here is Hawaiian Senator Mazie Hirono suggesting that womenfolk may be too dumb to know how to get their names changed on their ID to vote. https://x.com/maziehirono/status/2031021075136463359?s=46

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1d

Apologies, but to me, it doesn't look like voting has anything to do with saving the country (I cannot even see how I "voted," because apart from the Dominion machines, an early vote, a remote vote, and a regular vote can be submitted on my behalf, anyway), but I also addressed the problem in July, 2025:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/whats-the-most-important-thing-to

The hour is running late, and chances are, it will find most people unprepared. The transition to Technocracy is happening at an accelerated rate:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-concentration-of-globalist-power

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