The Truth Monster

The Truth Monster

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2d

Since when does has it mattered how people vote?

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
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BS. Thune is a lukewarm Rino bought and paid for by corporate America. Mike Lee is a brilliant legal constitutional scholar.

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