Everyone (who doesn’t cheat) wants clean elections. But, as the saying goes, “read the bill.” When you read the Save Act, it is a horror show of illegals’-friendly loopholes and torturous hoops that will prevent many legitimate voters from voting.

Lex Greene has broken the bill down and it is nothing like the story surrounding it. Call Sen. John Thune’s office (202) 224-2321, and demand he amend The Save Act before signing. We must prevent passing more laws that embed cheating into the electoral system. Let your State’s US Senators know this bill must be amended and passed.

Contact your Senator: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Lex Greene explains why this bill is so destructive to honest elections and how it must be amended.

Please share this with everyone you know who wants to protect our elections from theft.

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From Lex Greene

Do I support measures to prevent all forms of election fraud in the USA? Of course I do, in fact, I have spent years working on this problem, ever since 2008. But unlike most Americans, I am an expert at doing my homework. I don’t just jump on bandwagons without knowing where that wagon is headed!

Unfortunately, in the case of the 2026 SAVE ACT currently sitting in the U.S. Senate after passing the U.S. House earlier this year, the language in this bill has more leaks than a kitchen colander… READ IT BEFORE YOU SUPPORT IT!

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The bill appears as, and has been promoted as, a measure to stop non-citizens from voting in our elections. GREAT! Except, what does the bill actually say? This is why I called for the bill to be amended before passage, back in early February.

Our elections have been openly assaulted so many different ways, on so many fronts, at so many levels, for so many years, that it’s hard to even enumerate it all, much less defend against all of it today. BUT WE HAVE TO TRY!

As it currently stands, the SAVE ACT may stop some illegal voting, but it won’t stop all of it, due to the language in the bill. Here’s why…

1. “The bill aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 by requiring documentary proof of U.S. citizenship—such as a passport, birth certificate, or REAL ID—to register to vote in federal elections.”

Apparently, most citizens are not aware of the fact that most legal citizens do not have a “REAL ID.” They are also not aware of the fact that “illegal aliens” can get a “REAL ID,” or that “non-citizen” permanent residents can get a U.S. Passport. Fake “birth certificates” were even used to gain access to the Oval Office in 2008.

2. “The bill would mandate that all voter registration applicants, regardless of method (mail, online, or in-person), must provide documentary proof of citizenship.”

Will this require all legal citizen voters who have been legally voting for many years to re-register before being allowed to vote? If not, we already have millions of non-citizens in the voter registration rolls that will still be able to vote. How many legal voters won’t even know they need to re-register before 2026 elections?

3. In the current language of the bill, multiple forms of “ID” are acceptable.

Many states have been issuing State Photo ID’s to illegal aliens for decades, State IDs, Drivers Licenses, Student IDs, etc. Many states have been registering “illegal aliens” to vote at the same time the Department of Motor Vehicles issued the ID. Then, we have the “motor voter” statutes that allow someone to register to vote the same day they vote, by simply signing an affidavit claiming they have a right to vote.

4. The text of the bill allows the use of a Military ID.

However, since the Clinton 90s, non-citizens have been allowed to gain legal citizenship simply by serving in the U.S. Military, which is how we ended up with service members killing their fellow service members by rolling a bomb into the barracks. It’s how we ended up with jihadi’s in uniform…including the former Marine who recently caused a problem in Congress.

5. The way this bill is written, it could actually prevent legal voters from voting.

All of the leftist nonsense about preventing minorities or married women from voting is just that, utter nonsense. It reminds me of the Y2K scare that the world was going to end just because digital calendars were not programmed to roll to a new millennium.

However, citizens who do not have REAL ID, or have not re-registered, may have trouble voting. Meanwhile, illegal aliens can get a REAL ID, or show a Social Security Card, and will likely, still be allowed to vote.

Our government insists that everyone “born in the USA” to illegal aliens are legal “birthright citizens” via the 14th Amendment, which was never intended for anyone but former slaves and their families in the Reconstruction Amendments at the end of the Civil War. Can they vote?

Our government and “legal experts” think they can even occupy the Oval Office. They insist that the 14th Amendment even creates “natural born Citizens,” eligible for the offices of President and Vice President.

If you haven’t learned anything else, you should have learned these two realities long ago!

1. Government is NEVER on our side!

2. When it comes to laws and court opinions, the devil is always in the details!

It has become customary in the USA for citizens to jump on bandwagons before they know where the wagon is headed.

Should we enforce existing laws that already make it illegal for any non-citizen to vote in the USA? Absolutely, 100%…

But is this the way to do that? You tell me!

I have stated my opinion on this numerous times now… here’s the best solution in my opinion.

1. STOP ALL FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SANCTUARY STATE WITH EVEN ONE SANCTURAY CITY!

2. STOP CERTIFYING ELECTIONS FROM SANCTUARY STATES THAT REFUSE TO PROVE LEGITIMATE VOTER ROLLS FREE FROM ANY ILLEGAL VOTERS!

When fraudulent elections are no longer “certified” as legitimate, the desire to commit election fraud will end!

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