The Truth Monster

The Truth Monster

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John Droz's avatar
John Droz
2d

John: Thank you for this. It has become "unfashionable" to discuss religion these days — yet it is the under-pinning of a civilized society. The foes of America know well what the foundations of our country are, and they are systematically trying to erode them all. We need more criticall thinking citizens who are not fooled by the siren's song...

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1 reply by TruthMonster - by John Anthony
Clare Anderson's avatar
Clare Anderson
1d

An interesting point—seemingly forgotten in these types of discussions (and for good reason): according to Genesis, the moral breakdown did not begin with the sons and daughters of God here on earth but with certain bands of angels in the realms of heaven. Through pride they actually rebelled at the idea of serving God’s children and were consequently cast out of the angelic realms into our earthly realm by a band of angels led by Archangel Michael.

I think it’s essential in these types of discussions to keep this in mind. After all, according to Sun Tzu in the Art of War, the most important rule of war is to know your enemy. You cannot win a war without knowing who/what you are fighting against.

So, guess what? Our enemies being very smart and sophisticated, and very knowledgeable about the working of the universe—after all they were angels—know that rule also. They’ve been able to erase (almost) every trace of their existence even though they have altered the course of human history in the worst possible ways—and so far, have gotten away with it. After all, how many times have you read any articles, blogs, discussions—even heard a sermon—along the lines of morality, loss of religion, degradation of society, etc. where the Fallen Angels have been even mentioned?

Of course there is a lot more to the story. There are only a few books that I know about (again for good reason) that trace their existence and expose their evil influence in and throughout our history. These might be of interest to some of your readers:

Fallen Angels and the Origins of Evil by Elizabeth Clare Prophet

Fallen Angels Among Us - a follow up of the above

The Orthodox Christian Conspiracy by Joseph P Macchio - a very scholarly look at how they managed to suppress original gnostic Christianity.

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