Though our Founders were not all equally religious, each knew that without God, our nation would fall under the same despotism they came here to escape. This is why John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people”, Madison warned “virtue” was the only way to “secure liberty”, and Washington cautioned future generations, “…religion and morality are indispensable” for political prosperity.

Today we have stopped listening to that advice.

Morality, religion, and virtue are disappearing.

· For 5 years the institutions we trusted lied about COVID’s severity, hid the vaccine’s dangers, and prosecuted doctors for exposing the lies.

· CISA, formed to protect America’s infrastructure, was instead used to censor social media and surveille innocent Americans.

· The FBI targeted Christian groups then lied when caught.

· Social media turned a cold-blooded killer into righteous folk hero.

· Our legacy media lies with impunity and blames the lies on social media which is also full of falsehoods.

Our society has become so dangerous, that 70% of adults now worry about keeping themselves or families safe from violence.

The lies, hatred, and violence are no accident. For decades our country has been divided from within and encouraged to hate.

Marginalizing God and Christianity

For 100+ years after the birth of our Constitution, courts affirmed the role of religion in education and government.

But the 1960’s saw the rise of the “separation of church and state” and the removal of religion from the public square.

Progressive society moved to dismantle the nuclear family in favor of community interests. Universities taught “moral relativism” that tore down centuries of moral traditions and family spiritual learning.

Within a decade the “nones”, those with no spiritual affiliation left the church, the result of a long term strategy.

The objective was to create a society in which individuals were untethered to a higher power and therefore easier to manage and regulate by statist power seekers.

Today the woke or progressive Christianity movement distorts God’s words to embrace the feminist movement and convinces church leaders and members that Jesus would have marched in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Ultimately woke Christianity places man’s will above God further weakening our Christian beliefs.

The rise of division and hate

The introduction of critical race theory in the 70’s began an academic campaign convincing students that racism is systemic, an integral part of America that defines who we really are. This began the death of American exceptionalism.

DEI established groups of oppressers and victims pitting one against the other, while activism replaced civic studies in the classroom. Young adults entered the workplace confident America was not the moral nation parents claimed and force was an acceptable form of free speech.

Meanwhile politicians split America into special interest groups to gain votes. First demonizing one class and victimizing another, they then claimed to champion the class they victimized. America was further torn apart.

Intentional blurring of fact and fiction

During COVID, lying that was rampant among politicians gained greater mainstream traction. As the CDC and FDA’s lies unraveled, more government agencies stepped in with corrupted “experts” aided by the legacy media’s “factcheckers” and “trusted news sources” to spread more lies defending the liars.



Add to this the weaponization of the justice system, and corruption of the FBI, CIA, and our security and intelligence apparatus. These institutions we trusted were the same ones telling us not to believe the voices that exposed them.

By 2022 it was difficult for most Americans to know what was true and what was fiction.



That was by design. Philosopher Hannah Arendt in her book Origins of Totalitarianism cautions that people who cannot distinguish between truth and fiction have no way to tell what is right or wrong, good or evil, moral or immoral.

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The purpose behind the confusion

Introspection is needed for drawing accurate conclusions. But when the distinction between fact and fiction dissolves, we lose the factual experiences needed to think introspectively.

When people cannot decipher truth they cannot take responsibility for their own convictions. Once that introspection is gone, people are no longer thinking; but are merely repeating what others have told them.

This is where many Americans find themselves today.

When news, social media, or another person control the flow of your "facts" you are allowing them to occupy your inner mental space where introspection should occur. Others are not just telling you what to think; they are deciding the vocabulary and the boundaries of your thoughts.

Arendt calls this the ”erasure of the capacity to know”. That “erasure” is the goal of those who seek power through evil, lies, and confusion.

How to stop this

In 2019, famed atheist, Richard Dawkins admitted that without God people would have “license to do really bad things.” Though still an atheist, Dawkins realizes that belief in a higher power is like the watchman over our collective shoulders that urges us to choose good over expedience.

Too many Americans have become unmoored from our moral and spiritual foundations.

That’s why we must reclaim our belief in God and closeness to family. These ties alone begin to break the control of elites whose goal is to manage our lives by managing our thinking.

What this means for the 2026 elections

But who do you vote for when politicians in both parties say what we want to hear but conspire to do the opposite?

While it’s true both parties deceive, one has persecuted christians, torn apart our families, sexualized our children, and brazenly rewritten God’s meanings undermining the foundations of our moral society.

The Democrat Party we once knew that stood for the poor, and blacks, fought pharma and corrupt corporations no longer exists. The neo-Democrat Party is a disguise that attempts to hide their totalitarian agenda.

The way forward is to strengthen our nuclear families, reject progressive Christianity in our churches, and vote to eliminate the neo Democrat Party actively working to abolish free thought, our moral, and religious culture.

Republicans we can handle, but America cannot survive the loss of the very foundation that secures our liberty.

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