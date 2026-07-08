Despite many accomplishments Americans today are divided over incomes, education, immigration, sex identity, the economy, the environment, gun control, January 6th, COVID, vaccines, and more. Never have we been ruptured to the point of hatred and violence on so many issues,

Much has to do with programs like DEI that leverage old wounds while claiming to build diversity and equity. Instead of understanding, they nurture a hatred of America, a victim-oppressor atmosphere guaranteeing clashes, and designating the losers and winners. Large-scale censorship and misinformation campaigns invade our minds daily making it difficult to tell what’s true. Ai adds layers of deceptive possibilities creating a dizzying world of uncertainty.

French diplomat Jean Giraudoux quipped, “The secret of success is sincerity. Once you can fake that, you’ve got it made.” Today politicians and so-called ‘experts’ fake candor with artistic precision.

When radicals would rather assassinate opponents than debate them, liars are experts, and entire industries coordinate to bury truth, how do we even know what’s true?

What does that mean for our future?

As always, America’s fate is in our hands. Three qualities form the foundation that can make our next 250 years even better by leading you to truth. These qualities are inseparable, simple to understand, but more challenging to implement. Having one without the others can lead to failure, if not disaster.

Let’s start.

Psychological Freedom

Psychological freedom is knowing your mind is your own and not operating under behavioral or outside influences.

Today’s younger generations spend hours in front of 3” X 6” screens doom scrolling their way into dopamine addiction. This is by design. In the social media world views mean money and influence. Through a BF Skinner-mimicked behavior-reward system, (Think - “Someone posted a comment you haven’t seen yet”,) viewers spend an average of 7 hours a day on cell phone screens. Attention spans are suffering.

Screen-time attention spans shriveled from 2.5 minutes in 2004 to 47 seconds today While some adults can concentrate for 6 to 8 hours, their average attention span is 8.2 seconds.

Our mind is not thinking it’s making triggered responses. A single interruption takes an average of 23 minutes to fully refocus attention and the interruptions are everywhere.

Advertisers slam the public with promises, pornography rewires brains to respond to pixels rather than human interaction. Text messages, gaming, medical fearmongering, and political rhetoric deluge our conscience.

What to do

The answer is not to ditch your phone. It’s to recognize that your attention is a resource others are mining for their own benefit. Use this knowledge to build deliberate defenses:

Understand the mechanics of how you are being manipulated

Reclaim boredom as beneficial time you can use to reflect

Recognize that there is a difference between an urge and a conscious, intentional choice to do something

Build a relationship with your own mind that isn’t mediated by a screen

A population that can’t sit alone with its own thoughts for ten minutes without reaching for a device is a population that can be herded anywhere.

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Information Integrity

Information integrity is about who controls your map of reality.

In the same way psychological freedom means recognizing others are controlling your attention, informational integrity is knowing others are defining your understanding of reality for money and power.

The candidate seeking re-election, the drug company hawking products, and the federal agency collecting royalties from the companies selling the drugs they approve, each provide a reality map they want you to believe.

A handful of corporations who sit on the boards of defense contractors, pharmaceutical companies, and Wall Street banks control virtually everything you see and hear on the news. Journalists soon learn what news to cover and what to bury. Most don’t see this as censorship but responsible reporting.

The result is a news environment that’s not lying specifically, but systematically misrepresenting reality by omission, framing, and the stories they choose not to tell.

Then there’s the fact-checker, disinformation snare.

The same agencies and experts who censored data, lied about WMDs, exaggerated the benefits of the COVID jabs, and repeatedly lies to the public have assigned themselves as the arbiters of what is disinformation.

What to do

Information integrity isn’t about having access to more content. We’re already drowning in content. It’s about:

Seeking primary sources rather than curated summaries

Exploring forbidden perspectives without others telling you what to think about them. Research the resources you are told to ignore.

Evaluating claims on their merits rather than by who endorses them. Avoid the “experts say” trap. The loudest, most respected voices are often the least truthful.

Looking for institutions, media, etc. that earn trust through transparency, not by demanding it through often worthless credentials and promises of protecting you from falsehoods.

Moral Anchor

Without a transcendent being, enlightened man becomes his own God leading to corruption and enslavement.

Nietzsche warned that without God people would have their own will to power.

Atheist Richard Dawkins, said the removal of religion would be a bad idea because it would give people “license to do really bad things.”

They were talking about the necessity of a moral anchor grounded in a benevolent higher power.

If a person has control of their mind and a clear picture of reality, free of manipulation, but no moral grounding, there is a human tendency to use those traits to satisfy their own needs. This is making yourself god.

Without the true God you are prone to self-worship. Your desires easily become your god and your feelings your truth. A person who believes their impulses are ‘sacred’ is easily manipulated by simply telling them what they already want to hear and calling it ‘empowerment’.

A moral anchor stops this cycle. I’m not referring to ‘spiritualism’ and ‘mindfulness’. These practices still place the individual as the supreme decider. You remain the main point or the guide. That’s why we need the actual, transcendent God who makes demands on your life, automatically removing the desire for self-idolatry.

John Adams wrote, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Here’s why.

Our Constitutional system from its limited government, and individual rights, to its checks and balances necessarily assumes we as citizens restrain ourselves because the Constitution limits the state but cannot limit individuals. That’s what morality is for and why America will not survive without God.

What to do

Talk to people who have found the acceptance of God has improved their lives.

Read the “Book of John” in the bible that explains who God is, His relationship to man, and what to expect in a relationship with Him.

Attend a church, listen to the sermon and find one idea that helps you understand God’s role in encouraging a moral nation.

A nation of truly free and moral individuals is the key to the survival of our free country. Here is the 3-legged stool to freedom.

Psychological freedom – a mind that is yours

Informational Integrity – a map that is true

Moral Anchor - a compass that is fixed

Together we can defeat the forces of Socialism, Communism, and Islamism that have combined to devour one of our major parties and thereby leverage discourse to mislead and reprogram Americans into agreeing that compliance is the only true freedom.

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RESOURCES (Fight back with education.)

(I receive no remuneration for these products.)

Resources to Read:

Why America Matters – The case for a new exceptionalism - Michael Wilkerson

Easy to read, insightful overview of our nation’s history and why America is worth fighting for.

The Tuttle Twins by Connor Boyack

Comprehensive colorful parade of texts and workbooks covering critical thinking, history, law, economics, business, inventions and more for youngsters that is fun.

Homeschooling Resources:

Homeschooling is not the time intensive, book-laden task many parents believe. Professional educators work online with students to provide some of the best education experiences today at a very reasonable cost. Many schools have tuition assistance.

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