Hours after the Trump Administration paused all aid and arms to Ukraine, Zelensky took to “X” begging to sign the deal.

None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

There was a bit of buttering up…

We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.

Regret…

Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right.

And an about face on signing Trump’s deal…

Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.

But the Ukrainian President was not being straight forward at the White House meeting.

On January 17, 2025, 3 days before Trump’s second inauguration, UK Prime Minister and Ukraine President Zelensky signed a 100 Year Partnership Declaration

In addition to assuring Ukraine a minimum of $3 Billion annually in military assistance, potentially for as long as it’s needed, under Pillar 5, part iv of the declaration, the two nations will work together in…

(iv) supporting development of a Ukrainian critical minerals strategy and necessary regulatory structures required to support the maximisation of benefits from Ukraine’s natural resources, through the possible establishment of a Joint Working Group;

In an interview with Newsmax, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, believes Trump’s tough pushback when Zelensky attempted to change the mineral deal’s terms, was the result of President Donald Trump and his team finding out "they were being played."

