Once unthinkable in ‘conservative’ Tennessee, SB1958/HB1971 is an amendment to the Tennessee Code designed to extend immunities for legislators and the state. For Tennesseans, SB1958 reads like an edict from Kim Yong Un. We not only lose our right to directly challenge unconstitutional laws, we also surrender the right of pre-enforcement challenge. This can effect free speech, press, religion, and 2nd Amendment rights.

Many thought SB1958, was dead after stalling in the Senate Judiciary. In fact, the anti-citizen bill is stealthily advancing behind the scenes.

The House’ version, HB1971 is now scheduled for March 11, 2026 and it is rumored the Senate is preparing for another “hearing.”

What’s In the Bill?

Don’t let slick legislators charm you into thinking this is a routine procedural issue, or that you still have the right to challenge.

This bill is not routine and severely restricts your rights to challenge unconstitutional laws. In many cases the wait time to challenge could cause devastating financial or physical harm to individuals, in others, the personal sacrifices to launch a challenge would be too high.

”The process becomes the punishment for a crime you never committed”.

SB1958/HB1971 eliminates citizens’ ability to seek “declaratory or injunctive relief in any action brought regarding the legality or constitutionality of” state statutes.

Tennesseans lose the right:

“To seek damages; or To challenge the validity or constitutionality of any state statute.”

SB1958 eliminates the right to pre-enforcement challenges. In other words, before citizens could challenge an unconstitutional state law, they would first have to suffer the prosecutions or punishments caused by the law.

(For more on this, John Harris of The Tennessee Firearms Association offers a further breakdown.)

SB1958/HB1971 protects the state and state officials from the same people that put them in office:

“This section does not authorize a cause of action against, or waive the sovereign immunity and privileges of, the state, state entities, or state officials.”

As further insult, Tennesseans may challenge unconstitutional local jurisdictional laws…but state laws and legislators are “off-limits”.

The state officials are happy to allow us to challenge...

“a local governmental entity, including a city, town, metropolitan government, county, utility district, local school district, public building authority, and development district created and existing pursuant to the laws of this state, or any instrumentality of government created by any one (1) or more of the named local governmental entities.”

SB1958 must be stopped in the Senate Judiciary.

Actions to Take

Emails and calls are what slowed the bill in the Senate the first time. Now the politicians must hear us even louder. We need you to vote “NO”.

Below, Karen Bracken of Tennessee Citizens for State Sovereignty (TCNSS) has created bulk email lists to be copied/pasted into the BCC section of your email for the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.

There were 4 Senate Judiciary Committee members that voted NO for SB1958 so send a separate email thanking them and asking them for continued help:

sen.bobby.harshbarger@capitol.tn.gov, sen.brent.taylor@capitol.tn.gov, sen.london.lamar@capitol.tn.gov, sen.sara.kyle@capitol.tn.gov

If you wish to call any of these 4 Senators below are their numbers:

Sen. Harshbarger - 615-741-5761

Sen. Taylor - 615-741-3036

Sen. Lamar - 615-741-2509

Sen. Kyle - 615-741-4167

Sample Statement: (of course say whatever you want but always remain respectful):

It is rumored that the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to bring SB1958 back to the committee. I am respectfully asking you to stand firm on your original NO vote. Thank you.

The Senate Judiciary Committee members that vote YES for SB1958 are:

sen.todd.gardenhire@capitol.tn.gov, sen.john.stevens@capitol.tn.gov, sen.paul.rose@capitol.tn.gov, sen.dawn.white@capitol.tn.gov, sen.kerry.Roberts@capitol.tn.gov

Sen. Gardenhire - 615-741-6682

Sen. Stevens - 615-741-4576

Sen. White - 615-741-6853

Sen. Rose - 615-741-1967

Sen. Roberts - 615-741-4499

Sample Statement: (of course say whatever you want but always remain respectful):

It is rumored that the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to bring SB1958 back to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing. It is quite obvious the public views this as a severe limitation on the ability to redress our state government and we ask you to please reconsider your Yes/Pass votes and vote NO for this bill. The real answer to this problem should be for our state government to adhere to the US and TN Constitution at all times. THANK YOU

AGAIN, add your own words I am only providing a suggestion. The more original content they get only strengthens our request to vote against this bill.

Companion House Bill (HB1971)

HB1971 (this is the companion House bill to SB1958) is scheduled to be heard on 3/11/26 by the House Judiciary Committee. The committee members are as follows:

PLEASE copy/paste the email list below and enter into your BCC section of your email:

Remember every member of this committee is up for election in 2026

rep.andrew.farmer@capitol.tn.gov, rep.elaine.davis@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rebecca.alexander@capitol.tn.gov, rep.fred.atchley@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gino.bulso@capitol.tn.gov, rep.clay.doggett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.eldridge@capitol.tn.gov, rep.johnny.garrett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ga.hardaway@capitol.tn.gov, rep.torrey.harris@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gloria.johnson@capitol.tn.gov, rep.kelly.keisling@capitol.tn.gov, rep.william.lamberth@capitol.tn.gov, rep.mary.littleton@capitol.tn.gov, rep.jason.powell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.lowell.russell@capitol.tn.gov, rep.gabby.salinas@capitol.tn.gov, rep.rick.scarbrough@capitol.tn.gov, rep.tom.stinnett@capitol.tn.gov, rep.chris.todd@capitol.tn.gov, rep.joe.towns@capitol.tn.gov, rep.ron.travis@capitol.tn.gov

Sample Statement

On March 11, 2026 HB1971 sponsored by Representative Farmer will be heard before the House Judiciary Committee. This bill violates our God given rights and the rights supposedly protected by our US and state Constitutions. We have the right to redress our government without limitations or roadblocks to limit those rights. I am respectfully asking that you vote NO for HB1971.

AGAIN, feel free to say whatever you want as long as you remain civil and polite. It is always best to change up emails so as not to look organized.

Rep. Farmer 615-741-4419 Rep. Keisling 615-741-6852

Rep. Davis 615-741-2287 Rep. Lamberth 615-741-1980

Rep. Alexander 615-741-2251 Rep. Littleton 615-741-7477

Rep. Atchley 615-741-5981 Rep. Powell 615-741-6861

Rep. Bulso 615-741-6808 Rep. Russell 615-741-3736

Rep. Doggett 615-741-7476 Rep. Salinas 615-741-1920

Rep. Eldridge 615-741-6877 Rep. Scarbrough 615-741-4400

Rep. Garrett 615-741-3893 Rep. Stinnett 615-741-3560

Rep. Hardaway 615-741-5625 Rep. Todd 615-741-7475

Rep. Harris 615-741-2239 Rep. Towns 615-741-2189

Rep. Johnson 615-741-2031 Rep. Travis 615-741-1450