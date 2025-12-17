(Note: This is not a typical petition. Failure of the FDA to respond and resolve these issues will subject them legal action! Please leave your comments below.)

The COVID mRNA vaccines were approved under Emergency Use Authorization [EUA] that relaxed clinical investigations to hurry the drugs to market. Today we know these shots were never trialed for side-effects, effectiveness against spread, nor reduction of disease severity. In addition the EUA allowed the manufacturers to sidestep critical safety and effectiveness investigations. Since, the vaccines have been illegally reclassified as fully licensed for wide spread marketing to the public. Children’s Health Defense has begun a legally binding Citizen’s Petitions to revoke the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid licenses.

On December 8, 2025, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed a Citizen Petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary requesting that the agency revoke all licenses for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Our petition points out that the FDA transitioned Comirnaty and Spikevax from Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) status to full licensure without requiring Pfizer or Moderna to conduct the clinical investigations the agency’s own guidelines typically require for new, Biologics License Application (BLA) approved drugs.

According to the petition, “Misbranding is a legal designation, not just a descriptive one, that constitutes a violation of federal law (21 U.S.C. § 352) that can trigger seizure, injunction, criminal penalties, and/or license revocation.”

We need you to let Commissioner Makary know that you support this Petition: please comment on it, spread the word far and wide, and encourage others to leave comments to maximize our impact.

When writing your comment, feel free to use the sample comment below or rework it to relay your thoughts on how the COVID vaccines were handled and the impact that has had on human health and personal freedom. Please also feel free to tell your own story including why revoking the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine licenses is important to you and/or your family.

Thank you for taking action by using your voice to make a difference in this historic campaign to restore transparency and integrity to the FDA.

Sample Comment

I support this action to revoke all licenses for Comirnaty and Spikevax COVID vaccines for all demographic groups because the manufacturers never met the requirements for a Biologics License Application as established by the FDA.

Furthermore, the impacts upon the health of our nation’s citizens and the state of personal freedom in our country by these improperly licensed vaccines have been catastrophic.

In 1976, an estimated 32 people died following vaccination for the swine flu, prompting the immediate end to the swine flu vaccine campaign in the U.S. In contrast, from December 2020 through November 28, 2025, there have been 1,671,991 adverse events reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System for the COVID-19 vaccines, including 38,913 deaths. Yet these products have remained on the market, heavily endorsed, promoted, and often mandated for people of all ages including young children.

I join millions of my fellow American citizens in urging you to revoke the improperly-granted licenses for these extremely dangerous vaccines.