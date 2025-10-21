Has the world gone mad!?

Mothers believe it’s healthy to sacrifice their children to trans-mutilation.

Families believe a virus similar to the flu calls for fear and lockdowns.

Communities believe CO2 that nurtures life endangers the planet.

Swaths of society believe a fascist is anyone they hate and its OK to kill them.

US citizens believe human traffickers should be protected and ICE imprisoned.

Why do sane people act insanely? Turns out they may not be insane at all.

Extreme Overvalued Beliefs

Instead, psychiatrists explain Extreme Overvalued Beliefs have been embedded. The more we recognize how these beliefs envelope a person, the better we are equipped to respond to and even reverse them.

In 1892 German neuropsychiatrist Carl Wernicke was the first major contributor to coin the term “overvalued idea”, a group of ideas that were shared by others.

Wernicke explained that extreme overvalued beliefs differ from mental disorders like delusions or obsessions. Delusions are held by the believer but are not shared by other groups or society. Obsessions disturb the person who has them while extreme overvalued beliefs become increasingly comfortable.

Overvalued beliefs tend to be accepted by the chosen group. The larger that group becomes the more the belief is accepted and ingrained as truth. Transactivists, climate activists, and other extremist groups follow a similar pattern to radicalize young people.



Mia Hughes is a Senior Fellow at Canadian public policy think tank, Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI). She specializes in pediatric gender medicine, psychiatric epidemics, and social contagion and is an expert in the application of Extreme Overvalued Beliefs as a tool to expand the transactivist movement.

Hughes puts it this way;…

“Imagine a world where a psychiatric disorder is considered healthy and even desirable and body modification on demand is a human right.”

Hughes points out that the people who believe this are not mad or insane, but more confused or perhaps autistic. The madness comes in how society responds to these individuals. Instead of helping them, we collude with them in their own mad way.

So, if trans people are not mad, how are they able to act in an insane way?

Tahir Rahman, MD, and Jeffrey Abugel in their book Extreme Overvalued Beliefs, explain:

“The belief is often relished, amplified, and defended by the possessor of the belief and should be differentiated from an obsession or a delusion. “The belief grows more dominant. Over time, more refined, and more resistant to change. “The individual has an intense emotional commitment to the belief and may carry out violent behavior in its service.”

To the holder, the belief is entirely rational because so many others around them also hold it.

From mass shootings to Columbine to Sandy Hook and Charlie Kirk, the perpetrators were not psychotic. They were propelled by powerful beliefs that were shared and amplified in their sub-cultures.

This is one reason why we are beginning to see such a high correlation between transgenders and violence. Just as these violent actions are fueled by overvalued beliefs, so too, is the trans phenomenon.

Hughes expands:

“The overvalued belief among the trans movement is that it is healthy, natural, and a whole new way to be a person. When children collide with this belief they escape into the world of TikTok, Instagram, and they are surrounded by people who glorify the belief until it begins to consume them. Celebrities come out as trans, students are applauded by teachers, and by their classmates, more continue to absorb the belief, more are consumed by it, and then they pursue body disfigurement. When the overvalued belief is murder, society sees it as pathological. But when the belief is, “I am trans”, government enshrines it and passes laws. Doctors pick up their syringes and scalpels. The media romanticizes it and schools teach it as if it is a scientific fact. Anyone who suggests the belief is harmful is swiftly punished. The madness lies not in the person with the belief, but in society that supports it.”

Hughes reminds us that in the 80’s psychiatrists were consumed with the overvalued belief of repressed memories. The result was hundreds of thousands of false allegations of abuse that ultimately destroyed careers and wrecked families.

Now that pattern is repeating.

Today, it’s not merely psychiatry but endocrinology, surgery, and entire branches of medicine that have fallen under the trans spell. Patients and their doctors are consumed by the trans-belief.

Parents tell boys that they are girls, teachers secretly transition youths behind their parents back, politicians pass laws to ensure that the scandal continues. All are paying service to the same extreme belief.

The answer is re-pathologization (treating the condition as an illness that can be cured.) Groups like WPATH have de-pathologized gender variance to normalize it by convincing societies gender-affirming care is compassion. Victims don’t realize it was all based on political advocacy, not scientific discovery.

Re-pathologization is therapy that helps people understand that the powerful belief they’re holding is not healthy, it’s pathological, and there is real help. It begins with speaking the truth.

Can this be reversed?

Yes it can. It may seem impossible given the inroads activists have made throughout society. But, if a small groups of transactivists can accomplish this…

In the 1980’s groups of transactivists decided to convince the world gender-affirming care is compassionate, innate, natural, and healthy, and that all of society needs to live in a fictional world built on it.

They convinced doctors, medical organizations, psychiatric associations, children’s hospitals, surgeons, academia that gender care is safe and effective.

Imagine what all of us can accomplish. The truth deconstructs their belief network and collapses this entire fictional world.

How to unravel the damage of Extreme Overvalued Beliefs

As your truth-telling wakes up group members and they move toward common sense, their organizational support crumbles. That awareness will end the transactivist movement. This is where Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA is so effective. Charlie was waking up students who broke away from the corrupted clutches of academia. Today that work continues.

Speaking truth can be uncomfortable. With that in mind, below are some tips for having uncomfortable conversations.

Tips for sharing tough truths with extreme overvalued believers.

Set the stage

Know the point you want to share and the evidence you have to support your claim. EX. The persistent desire to become the opposite sex is not a natural and healthy. It is the sign of a very treatable illness. EX. Suicide rates are higher among transitioned populations, so why would you want your child to undergo transitioning? EX. The desire for a child to be the opposite sex is not an example of being in the wrong body, but a natural temporary phase through which many children pass.

See the listener as another human being like yourself. Treat them with respect, regardless of what you think of their ideas. Don’t look at the person you’re communicating with as an adversary even if you both vehemently disagree on the topic. Confrontation releases hormones making it harder to think clearly and know what to say. Remember, at some point the extreme believer came across their beliefs honestly and they are going to respond to you more favorably when they know you respect that.

2. Be curious

Rather than trying to teach people, be genuinely curious about what they believe and why they feel that way. This sincere curiosity has many benefits.

It opens the door for a genuine conversation.

Gives the listener greater motivation to want to hear what you have to say.

Provides you with a better understanding of how others think.

Often wakens the other party to fallacies in their own thinking.

3. Speak with love.

The bible in Ephesians 4:15 tells us to “speak the truth in love.”

Sharing the truth with compassion and care opens the path to understanding each other, but also to building the relationship necessary to be taken seriously rather than judged, mocked, and dismissed.

4. Overcome fear of rejection.

Proverbs 27:5-6 reminds us that “better is open rebuke than hidden love.”

The message is meaningful for most of us. Even though it may feel comfortable to remain silent it is more beneficial to speak the truth. In addition, telling the truth and overcoming fear is a victory that makes you feel better about yourself.

5. They may have good ideas too.

We can all learn something from almost anyone. Your listener may have an idea you never thought of or a different way of looking at the issue.

Keep an open mind. Often you will find you agree on many topics. This opens the way to mutual conversation, a first step for creating understanding and the ultimate goal, unity.

