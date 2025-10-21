The Truth Monster

The Truth Monster

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
2dEdited

well ignorant life just goes in repetitive circles / cycles, nothing is new for elitist leftist copycats

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Anthony
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture