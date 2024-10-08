(Note* Real ID will NOT be only for flying. It becomes mandatory in 2025 and will ultimately be required for any activities the government decides must be managed. - Truth Monster)

Comments are one of the few ways citizens can influence outrageous and unlawful federal regulations.

October 15, 2024 the public comment period ends for the new Department of Homeland Security rule that begins the institutionalization of federal IDs for every U.S. citizen.

(Coincidentally, on October 12 and 13, there is a scheduled outage of the Regulations.gov system and on those dates no one will be able to comment.)

Comment here now.

The rule titled, “Minimum Standards for Driver's Licenses and Identification Cards Acceptable by Federal Agencies for Official Purposes; Phased Approach for Card-Based Enforcement”, ensures federal agencies have the flexibility to implement the “card-based enforcement provisions of the REAL ID regulations” after the May 7, 2025, enforcement deadline.

Under the rule agencies will be enabled to use card-based enforcement provisions through a phased enforcement plan if they determine it is appropriate. All agencies would then be required to coordinate their plans with the DHS.

The DHS is the same agency that swore the southern border is secure and created the Election Integrity Partnership, a “disinformation group” that censored Americans’ speech before the 2020 elections.

If you have any doubts about what form a social credit and ID system would take in America, just look at the recent COVID event. People were ordered to lockdown in their homes, visitors forbidden to see hospitalized relatives, businesses ordered shut, individuals ordered to become vaccinated. Those who dared disagree were fired, their speech censored, de-platformed, bank accounts frozen, and leading physicians decertified.

Orders, orders, orders. Imagine this on a nationwide scale enforced by federal agencies through a digital centralized bank of national IDs. All needed to trigger this is a national emergency declared by an irresponsible political class.

This rule must never go into effect. Take action to stop the progress of National ID by leaving your comment.