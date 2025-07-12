The Truth Monster

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1d

So what do you suggest in your great wisdom? Sarcasm big time!! The border should have never been opened. This is thenonly option out there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by TruthMonster - by John Anthony
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2d

Tariffs are usually paid by the taxpayer, no matter which country is involved.

Terrorizing Americans with open raids by faceless and nameless forces, however, is meant to condition them to get used to it; more is coming!

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/terrorizing-americans-is-the-new

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Anthony
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture