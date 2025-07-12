Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canadian goods and tariff hikes on 14 other nations. The ‘experts’ have gone crazy.

The National Retail Federation complains tariffs “threaten the American dream.” KPMG opines businesses are now faced with “sustained disruptions”, and The Economist warns we may not have seen the consequences of rising tariffs yet, but they are coming.

Yet every one of the nations subject to Trump’s tariffs extracts similar fees from us. You rarely hear about the 51% tariff Netherlands places on U.S. beef or the 106% tariff India has on automobiles. (Thanks to Trump, India has reduced their peak import tariffs from 150% to 70” and their average tariff from 13% to under 11%.)

Despite the garment rending, Trump’s moves are already raking in the cash.

To the ‘experts’ surprise, thanks to tariffs, the U.S. ran a surplus of $27 billion for June a massive increase over the $71 billion deficit in June 2024.

Tariffs enabled the administration to reduce the overall deficit by 1%. This is the first monthly U.S. surplus since Trump was president in 2017. Tariffs are conservatively estimated to bring in $2.8 trillion over the next decade.

According to Market Watch,

…Trump’s tariff letters show that tariffs — to protect domestic industries and to raise revenue for a deeply indebted government — are the way forward. The U.S. is moving toward more managed trade via quotas and other measures. Tariffs will be seen by the Treasury Department (and Congress) as a vital source of revenue for a government that refuses to cut spending.

Politico reluctantly admitted:

“Trump tariffs have little impact on prices so far, defying grim forecasts,” says the headline. “Inflation climbed at the slowest pace since early 2021 in April, surprising economists who anticipated tariff-related increases.”

Trump is on the right track. America can no longer afford to be the big brother to the world neither morally or financially.

We are $37 trillion in debt,

despite a $trillion spent to reduce it, our nation’s poverty level has remained stagnant since the war on its namesake began,

our education system is in the woke toilet with students in math and science ranking near the bottom of all industrialized nations,

our money pit of a health care system is struggling as Americans get sicker,

we reward drug companies for manufacturing products that kill us then guarantee them immunity when we die, and

we have accepted an inverted cultural norm where sanctuary cities harbor the guilty while the innocent face lengthy prison sentences at the hands of crooked judges.

The United States is no longer a free nation. Our property rights are shrinking. Raise taxes high enough and our government can confiscate any private property it wants.

Free speech is a thing of the past. Suggest Covid-19 vaccines are dangerous and a doctor can lose his certification, citizens censored, and peaceful activists hauled off to jail.

All of this can be changed, but at times it will be painful to live through the transition’s inconveniences. Trump is one of the few people in high authority that understands that and is doing something.

He cannot do it alone. We need to stop squabbling among ourselves, unite against leftist fascists that hide behind concocted outrage and thrive on division.

It’s time to stop America’s race to third world status. United, is the only way we can do it.