To this day, vaccine manufacturers continue to have no liability for the harms spread by their ill-considered ‘vaccines’.

Legislative efforts to BAN the dangerous COVID-19 mRNA injections are now underway across multiple U.S. states, with bills being considered, drafted, and supported at various levels of government.

Over 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 professional organizations, excess mortality, negative efficacy, and DNA contamination call for the IMMEDIATE removal of COVID-19 "vaccines" from the market.

