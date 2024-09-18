Specials Announcement
Save your family. Special Even on Medical Freedom and Mandates in North Georgia
COVID variants, measles, Mpox, Ebola, Avian flu, Parvovirus…the CDC and WHO are are gearing up to scare the pants off Americans to drive us back to masks, shots, and quarantines. Doctors are often afraid to speak the truth.
Some threats are real, others overblown, some dangerous for specific age groups. In all cases the safety and efficacy of the new vaccines are extremely doubtful.
Learn how to protect yourself and your family at the We The People Arise event.
9:30 AM - 7:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2024
Call Harris at 423 902-7162
