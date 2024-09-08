Friends, if you are concerned about what rights you have left, how to protect them.

If you are concerned about the sudden flood of ‘health emergencies’ and the push to force vaccines on children and the full population.

If you want to know how you can keep your family and community safe going forward.

This is the one meeting to attend.

John Anthony

TENNESSEE NEIGHBORS FOR LIBERTY

ANNOUNCEMENT

WE THE PEOPLE ARISE EVENT

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

9:30 am - 7:00 pm

PLEASE send out the flyer below (also attached) to all the folks on your personal email list. It would also be great if you could post in stores in your area, churches, community boards, etc. We need your HELP to get the word out about our upcoming event!

Thank you to all, Glenda