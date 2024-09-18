Special Announcement Address Correction!!
Walk in, drive in, fly in. This is a full-day event you'll want to attend.
Here is the correct address for the We the People Arise full-day event in Chattanooga on Saturday October 5th, 2024.
Dr. Ryan Cole, TN Sate Senator Janice Bowling, Constitutional Attorney KrisAnn Hall, the nurses, doctors, embalmers who understand the crises we all face, and a host of others that will prepare you for the times ahead.
Grab your tickets here. See you October 5th.
John
Red Bank Baptist Church, 4000 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN
Call Harris at 423 902-7162
Yes. Harris just notified me of the change. Please do, Karen.
So John....there is a complete venue change??? I will have to get this out to the many folks I have shared this with.