First the COVID debacle, now the Avian Flu is being re-ramped up to force a new, more dangerous iteration of the mRNA jabs into the public. This must stop.

My only ask is that you download and share or directly hand the report below to your doctor or other medical professional.

Globalists want total control.

The UN warned that Avian flu is “a transboundary threat that no country can tackle alone” and “the rapid spread of the highly infectious avian flu virus H5N1 has reached an “unprecedented” scale, wiping out hundreds of millions of birds worldwide…”

(They failed to mention that many of the fowl were killed, not by the flu, but by what many consider a needless response to a disease from which the birds soon recovered.)

In 2024 the FDA approved funding of a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine for the avian flu that researchers warn, even in smaller doses could be more dangerous than the current COVID-19 genetic vaccine.

When Japan rolled out a similar self-replicating vaccine, the results were disastrous. Their phase 3 trials reported five deaths, nearly 90% of participants experienced adverse events, and 15.2% required medical attention.

Too many doctors still buy the “safe and effective” marketing mantra. Every doctor we wake up could mean saving 1, 10, or 100 lives.

We can save lives by speaking up.

The following report gives a simple, shareable, easy to access format citing top research studies exposing the truth about the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and the mRNA platform.

The report answers the critical questions pro-vax doctors need to open minds:

What does 95% effective mean?

What do post vax autopsies show?

Does the spike protein remain in the body?

Where is the link between the mRNA vaccines to cancer?

Where is the data validating people died from COVID vaccines?

Didn’t the vaccines save millions of lives?

There were adverse events because millions received the injections.

Please share this report with your doctor and friends who still are mesmerized by the endless vaccine propaganda.

REPORT:

PFIZER’S BNT162B2 COVID-19 VACCINE - A CLOSER LOOK

(Download this report with QR codes and direct links to make sharing easier.)

DOWNLOAD REPORT

PFIZER’s mRNA TRIAL ENDPOINTS1 – 95% DOES NOT MEAN WHAT MOST THINK -

“None of the vaccine trials are designed to detect a significant reduction in hospital admissions, admission to intensive care, or death,” nor any of “the most clinically relevant questions.” Peter Doshi2, Assoc. Editor BMJ

WHAT DID THE TRIAL MEASURE?

“Pfizer statistically proved that you could be 95% confident that you would have less than a 1% chance of developing COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by a positive PCR-test for up to two months, whether you were injected with Pfizer’s mRNAor did nothing.” ( Karen Kingston3 25+ Years exp. as a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal advisor) (Table 64)

Pfizer only counted5 cases beginning 7 days after the 2nd dose totaling 28 days into the trial. This tilted results in Pfizer’s favor by eliminating untold numbers of participants who were vaccinated and still got infected. Effects on transmission, pregnant women, re-infection, natural immunity, nor adverse events were studied. CDC misled the public with unproven advice.

Though only mildly effective, in broad use, every recipient faced the potential of its adverse effects.

AUTOPSIES -

The first autopsy 6 of a covid vaccinated patient found every body organ infested with spike protein.

A histopathologic analysis7 of the organs of 15 people who died post-vaccine show 14 of the 15 died from the vaccine. Conventional post-mortems uncovered no obvious hints to a possible role of vaccination. This is their procedure8 for the analysis.

A German autopsy study9 evaluated 25 people who died unexpectedly within 20 days of being vaccinated. Four of the “autopsies indicated that deaths were due to cardiac failure, and that myocarditis could be a potentially lethal complication following mRNA-based anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.”

COVID-19 VACCINE SPIKE PROTEIN REMAINS ACTIVE IN THE BODY -

Contrary to what patients and doctors were told, 320 peer-reviewed studies 10 show the Covid-19 vax spike protein is highly pathogenic on its own

Yale University researchers detected the spike protein from the COVID-19 vaccine in the blood of at least one person 709 days after vaccination11 — a significantly longer time than previously measured.

COVID-19 VACCINE LINKS TO CANCERS -

Public health agencies told Americans it was “misinformation” to suggest the COVID-19 mRNA injections could alter human DNA. There is now direct molecular evidence 12 that genetic material from a COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” has integrated 13 into the human genome.

Comprehensive literature review 14 reveals how mRNA injections may induce, accelerate, or reactivate cancer through 17 distinct pathways. (Here is an English 15 breakdown of the finding.)

This 85-year-old woman with breast cancer in remission developed 16 an aggressive metastatic recurrence to the skin within one month of her sixth COVID-19 mRNA injection

First peer-reviewed study17 finds direct molecular evidence of mRNA vaccine genomic integration

GLOBAL MORTALITY INDICATES COVID-19 VAX AE’s NOT RARE -

8.4 Million Person Study 18 concludes, “COVID-19 vaccination could be associated with an increased risk of six specific cancer types, including thyroid, gastric, colorectal, lung, breast, and prostate cancers.”

Italian Study 19 : COVID-19 Vaccination, All-cause Mortality, and Hospitalization for Cancer: 30-month cohort study in an Italian province shows increases in lung, prostate, thyroid, gastric, colorectal, and breast cancers. (Overview 20 of the Italian Study)

Korean study 21 shows large cancer increases among COVID-19 vaccinated population

Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Mortality22 In The Southern Hemisphere study shows the rise in all-cause mortality (ACM) coinciding with the rollout and sustained administration of COVID-19 vaccines in all 17 countries researched.

ANALYSIS OF THE CLAIM “COVID-19 VACCINE SAVED MILLIONS OF LIVES”

This claim is based on computer models 23 using a long sequence of faulty, unvalidated, and false assumptions.

2ndanalysis24 shows: Assumptions stacked on assumptions (fixed infection fatality rates, no waning, vaccines stop spread), Counterfactual fantasy: (“what would have happened without vaccines” projected with inflated baselines), Harms excluded: (no deaths or adverse events from vaccination were ever considered.) Overview25 of the analysis.

THE HIGH NUMBER OF SHOTS DOES NOT EXPLAIN THE HIGH ADVERSE EVENT VOLUME -

The death rate26 per million doses for COVID is 35.6 versus 0.3 for influenza. That’s 119 times higher. The chart below analyzes the distribution data for 32 vaccines V. COVID-19 shots.

IN CLOSING -

There are thousands of quality studies pointing to the dangers of the mRNA vax. So much troubling data leaves no choice but to pause the mass use of mRNA platform until thorough studies and autopsies can be performed and released to the public.

My hope is this summary encourages you to look past the censors, biased ‘fact-checkers’, news media, and medical associations to discover more. Below are some valuable resources. (Don’t be surprised if many have been maligned. That’s how a single view prevails. Judge for yourself.)

Experts don’t censor lies; they disprove them. Miscreants censor truth to allow lies to prevail.

