If this plays out as planned, Trump will have outwitted all of the ‘experts’ and will be ranked one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history. Keep your eyes open and hope up.

Times of Israel: A senior Iranian official confirms to the Reuters news agency that Iran is agreeing to a Qatar-mediated, US-proposed ceasefire with Israel.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Tehran’s agreement to the US proposal for a ceasefire during a call with Iranian officials, an official briefed on the negotiations tells Reuters.

The call took place after Iran’s strikes on a US air base in Qatar on Monday, the official says.

The phone call came after US President Donald Trump told Qatar’s emir that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire and asked for Doha’s help persuading Tehran to also agree, the official says.

Israel and Tehran have not officially confirmed the ceasefire since Trump announced the deal.

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli appears to confirm the ceasefire, thanking Trump and Netanyahu “for making a bold decision that will be remembered in the annals of history as a chapter of faith, courage, and moral clarity” in a post on X.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/senior-

iranian-official-confirms-tehran-agreeing-to-ceasefire/