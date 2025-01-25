Here’s the sorry truth:
President George W. Bush had 7 nominees confirmed on Inauguration Day.
President Barack Obama had 6.
Bush’s entire first Cabinet was approved by February 1st
Obama had 11 approvals by February 2nd.
Trump has only 3 approvals!
The Senate must pick up the pace and get President Trump’s Cabinet approved.
Here is where things stand now:
Confirmed
Secretary of State - Sen. Marco Rubio
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency - Former Rep. John Ratcliffe
Secretary of Defense - Pete Hegseth
Out of committee and awaiting confirmation vote
Secretary of Energy - Chris Wright
Secretary of Homeland Security - Gov. Kristi Noem
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development - Former TX State Rep. Scott Turner
Secretary of the Interior - Gov. Doug Burgum
Secretary of Transportation - Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy
Secretary of the Treasury - Scott Bessent
Director of the Office of Management and Budget - Russell T. Vought
Hearings scheduled but not yet held
Secretary of Commerce - Howard Lutnick
Secretary of Health and Human Services - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Director of National Intelligence - Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Go here for a detailed breakdown.
Currently, one of the bigger fights happening in the Senate is over the confirmation of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. She would challenge the conventional, establishment thinking that has led to disastrous results and the swamp fears that.
She is scheduled for a hearing before the Intelligence Committee on Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 am. We need to make sure that the Committee understands she has the support of the people and that we want her independent thinking to shake things up in Washington, DC.
>>>Call Members of the Committee to let them know of your support for Gabbard:
Susan Collins (ME) - (202) 224-2523
Todd Young (IN) - (202) 224-5623
Jon Ossoff (GA) - (202) 224-3521
Mark Kelly (AZ) - (202) 224-2235
Angus S. King Jr. (ME) - (202) 224-5344
Michael F. Bennet (CO) - (202) 224-5852
Martin Henrich (NM) - (202) 224-5521
Kristen Gillibrand (NY) - (202) 224-4451
Ron Wyden (OR) - (202) 224-5244
Mark Warner (VA) - 202-224-2023
Tom Cotton (AR) - (202) 224-2353
James Risch (ID) - (202) 224-2752
John Cornyn (TX) - (202) 224-2934
Jerry Moran (KS) - (202) 224-6521
James Lankford (OK) - (202) 224-5754
Mike Rounds (SD) - (202) 224-5842
