Here’s the sorry truth:

President George W. Bush had 7 nominees confirmed on Inauguration Day.

President Barack Obama had 6.

Bush’s entire first Cabinet was approved by February 1st

Obama had 11 approvals by February 2nd.

Trump has only 3 approvals!



The Senate must pick up the pace and get President Trump’s Cabinet approved.

Here is where things stand now:



Confirmed

Secretary of State - Sen. Marco Rubio

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency - Former Rep. John Ratcliffe

Secretary of Defense - Pete Hegseth

Out of committee and awaiting confirmation vote

Secretary of Energy - Chris Wright

Secretary of Homeland Security - Gov. Kristi Noem

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development - Former TX State Rep. Scott Turner

Secretary of the Interior - Gov. Doug Burgum

Secretary of Transportation - Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy

Secretary of the Treasury - Scott Bessent

Director of the Office of Management and Budget - Russell T. Vought

Hearings scheduled but not yet held

Secretary of Commerce - Howard Lutnick

Secretary of Health and Human Services - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Director of National Intelligence - Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Share

Go here for a detailed breakdown.

Currently, one of the bigger fights happening in the Senate is over the confirmation of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. She would challenge the conventional, establishment thinking that has led to disastrous results and the swamp fears that.

She is scheduled for a hearing before the Intelligence Committee on Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 am. We need to make sure that the Committee understands she has the support of the people and that we want her independent thinking to shake things up in Washington, DC.



>>>Call Members of the Committee to let them know of your support for Gabbard:



Susan Collins (ME) - (202) 224-2523

Todd Young (IN) - (202) 224-5623

Jon Ossoff (GA) - (202) 224-3521

Mark Kelly (AZ) - (202) 224-2235

Angus S. King Jr. (ME) - (202) 224-5344

Michael F. Bennet (CO) - (202) 224-5852

Martin Henrich (NM) - (202) 224-5521

Kristen Gillibrand (NY) - (202) 224-4451

Ron Wyden (OR) - (202) 224-5244

Mark Warner (VA) - 202-224-2023

Tom Cotton (AR) - (202) 224-2353

James Risch (ID) - (202) 224-2752

John Cornyn (TX) - (202) 224-2934

Jerry Moran (KS) - (202) 224-6521

James Lankford (OK) - (202) 224-5754

Mike Rounds (SD) - (202) 224-5842

