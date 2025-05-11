The Truth Monster

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1d

Believe me (I am from Louisiana and according to people posting about him) we will make sure this piece of slime doesn't go back to DC. Hopefully their will be a good candidate who runs against him. And GOD please in your mercy, block John Bel Edwards from running. He is a (hold my nose when I say it) Democrat on the order of Clinton Obama and Biden. In other words, scum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by TruthMonster - by John Anthony
brandonmaddox@live.com's avatar
brandonmaddox@live.com
1d

Another Rino like Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham, who need their cans kicked straight into retirement or the private sector!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Anthony
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture