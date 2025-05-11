(As a preface I wanted to clarify. No one in the administration wants to prohibit access to vaccines for those who want them. Their well-stated goals are to 1. provide accurate data so people can make their own choices, and 2. eliminate mandates that force shots on people who don’t want them.)

The evidence that many vaccines, including the COVID-19 mRNA shot are unsafe, ineffective, and a health risk is hard to ignore. But not impossible. That’s why millions of Americans cheered when Bobby Kennedy, a believer in real science and mRNA wary, was confirmed head of HHS.

While Kennedy dove into unhealthy food additives, his crawler pace addressing the COVID vaccines has many worried. “X” lit up with speculations. “Is Kennedy on pharma’s payroll?” “Was he threatened?” “Did Trump order ‘hands off’ vaccines?

Apparently it is none of the above. The problem centers on Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Rep. and chairman of the powerful Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, without whos’ vote RFK Jr’s nomination would have failed.

Independent researcher and journalist Glenn Greenwald exposed the frightening list of requirements Cassidy demanded in turn for his vote.

Sen. Cassidy’s list placed severe limitations on Kennedy’s power and guaranteed the satisfaction of pharma executives in their drive to repeatedly jab chemicals into every arm.

To comply with Cassidy’s constraints Kennedy must:

Maintain an “unprecedentedly” close collaborative relationship with Cassidy.

Meet with Cassidy multiple times a month AND include him in decision-making.

Receive Cassidy’s input for hiring decisions made at HHS.

Work within current vaccine safety and monitoring systems and NOT establish parallel monitoring systems.

Maintain the existing CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices and recommendations without changes.

Assure CDC does not remove statements on its website declaring that “vaccines do not cause autism.”

Not use the “sue and settle” techniques employed during the Biden administration to change policies without Congress.

In addition to meeting with Cassidy, he must come before the HELP Committee on a quarterly basis if requested.

Allow the HELP Committee chair or other member to choose a representative to any board or commission formed to review vaccine safety.

Provide a 30 day notice to the HELP Committee if HHS makes any changes to any existing vaccine safety monitoring systems. The HELP Committee will have the option to call a hearing for review before the changes.

Sen. Cassidy assured Kennedy he will use his authority to “rebut any attempt to remove the public’s access to lifesaving vaccines without ironclad, causational, scientific, evidence that can be accepted and defended before the mainstream scientific community and before Congress.”

Apparently Cassidy’s blanket laws apply even when the vaccines are not lifesaving and despite the fact none of the current vax crop has provided evidence that is “ironclad, causational, and scientific.”

Pharmaceutical executives must be smiling. Cassidy has RFK Jr. on a short vaccine leash. Or so it seems.

On May 1 Bobby Kennedy announced he would require placebo controlled trials on all new vaccines. Despite media checkers’ denials, none of the vaccine doses the CDC recommends for routine injection into children were licensed by the FDA based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.

True, some were trialed for 3 to 5 days or a maximum of 6 months. As the chart shows, there were zero long term trials.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary on a May 9, MSNBC interview said,

“Look we want to deliver more cures and meaningful treatments to Americans, and we’re using 2 principles - gold standard science and common sense.”

“Americans want to know if they should take a COVID booster. They want to know when they have a co-morbid condition if they should take it. They want to know if their 12-year-old healthy girl should be getting a 6th COVID jab this fall.

I cannot in good faith recommend that a young healthy girl get another COVID jab.”

There are ways to remove Cassidy’s extremist maneuver to hamper scientific minds that wander beyond the scope of establishment ‘experts’ and political committees.

Transparency

HHS and its FDA must conduct authentic scientific research, then widely publicize their finding and methods for the world to see.

Kennedy should insist on open door public meetings when meeting with HELP so ‘we the people’ see what takes place.

Replacement

Sen. Bill Cassidy is running for re-election in 2026. He must be replaced with an open-minded, constitutional leader who puts the safety of the people above preconceived ideas and establishment propaganda. Cassidy ranks in the lowest 20% of conservative senators. He was one of the top recipients of pharma donations in 2024 and pulled in $2.3 million in pharma campaign contributions over the last 5 years.

With America hanging in a precarious balance between freedom and fascist totalitarianism; with failing health and education systems, bankrupt financial institutions, corrupt central banks, weaponized agencies, a compromised voting process, a government embedded censorship and propaganda syndicate, and decaying moral values there is no time for half-conservative-half-establishment, well-intended politicos.

In 2026 we must create a congressional landslide of aware conservatives that dwarfs 2022.