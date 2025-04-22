The Truth Monster

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Gleason's avatar
Debra Gleason
5d

So, then, their ruling is unconstitutional, thus void. Therefore, can legally be ignored. ??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by TruthMonster - by John Anthony
Evelyn Hall's avatar
Evelyn Hall
3d

True

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John Anthony
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture