In 1937 four Supreme Court Justices protected American’s personal and economic freedom by striking down portions of FDR’s socialist New Deal. They became known as the Four Horseman as they doomed many of Roosevelt’s fascist orders.

Today, rather than protect Americans, SCOTUS in an early Saturday morning decision broke precedent and the law to side with those who desire a reconstituted voter base of illegals, welfare recipients, and terrorist gangs.

The ACLU had appealed on behalf of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members to prevent Trump’s deportation.

Despite the case still being adjudicated in the 5th Circuit, Robert’s court interfered with the legal process, held an unnecessary emergency meeting, and voted 7-2 to block Trump’s deportation of the illegal gang members now held in Texas.

SCOTUS’ order covers not only those illegals charged in the Texas Northern District, but those there who might be charged:

“[a]ll noncitizens in custody in the Northern District of Texas who were, are, or will be subject to the March 2025 Presidential Proclamation entitled ‘Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of the United States by Tren De Aragua’ and/or its implementation.”

SCOTUS’ move was illegal

Justice Alieto, joined by Justice Thomas wrote a scathing dissent of the court’s actions noted:

The Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the case.

The applicants failed to follow legal procedures.

The Court had no concrete support for the necessity of emergency action.

The Government had no opportunity to respond.

SCOTUS rushed its ruling knowing a decision was forthcoming from the Appeals Court.

"In sum.” concluded Alito, “literally in the middle of the night, the Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief without giving the lower courts a chance to rule, without hearing from the opposing party, within eight hours of receiving the application, with dubious factual support for its order, and without providing any explanation for its order.”



“Due process” was already underway.

With no proof of imminent danger, the Supreme Court was obsessed with beating out Trump to prevent deportation and hid their motives behind concern for “due process”.

This makes no sense.

Why would the Supreme Court break the law, so they could prevent breaking the law? This is BS.

SCOTUS’ appeal for “due process” is selective. When over the last 4 years did the Court intervene in the middle of the night to protect the due process rights of the J6 prisoners?

Alito: SCOTUS is not above the law.

Alito ended his dissent with a scorching reminder that the Supreme Court is not above the law.

“Both the Executive and the Judiciary have an obligation to follow the law….and this Court should follow established procedures.”

There is a way to end this judicial oligarchy.

The judiciary is the weakest of the government’s 3 branches. The House has authority over the lower courts and has had months to stop the District Court’s judicial overreach. On April 9th to its credit, the House did pass the No Rogue Ruling Act to prevent District judges from issuing nationwide injunctions. Though a first step, the bill requires Democratic votes in the Senate where it is unlikely to pass.



The courts create a Constitutional crisis

Lawless court decisions undermine the presidency creating incalculable harm.

The Trump administration is attempting to create government accountability, personal safety, and independence. But Socialist/Marxist societies feed on secrecy, control, and total dependence.

This is why we have student loan forgiveness, university handouts, and massive agency grant programs. Though couched as fighting injustice, racism, and inequality, in practice they encourage the same.

The courts have given license to largesse recipients to sue any administration attempting to diminish the generous handouts, thereby embedding the very principles that sustain totalitarian rule.

Harvard’s lawsuit over the administration’s funding freeze is only the latest example. As of April 21, there are 48 fully blocked executive actions and 67 more pending.

Lawsuits Against Trump’s Executive Actions:

Attempts to shrink bureaucracies, cut extreme waste, or eliminate illegals are met with lawsuits with the takers confident their corrupted gains will be restored.

But there is an answer. The Supreme Court is not the final arbiter of what is or is not constitutional.

The Constitution, not judges are the Supreme law of the Land

The Constitution itself is our supreme law and was plainly written to not require an academic or legal degree for interpretation. Those that exercise complex Constitutional meanings generally do so to contort our Founders’ intent.

Constitution’s Supremacy Clause:

“This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”

This cause says clearly, every law and judicial decision must be in “Pursuance” of “This Constitution.”

Judges themselves have ‘de facto’ become the final authority on determining what is or is not constitutional because the people have allowed it to happen.

We can stop this by forcing Congress to pass constitutional laws that limit judges power including the Supreme Court.

Both houses of Congress, and the Executive are elected by and responsive to ‘we the people.’ But they are only responsive when we hold them accountable.

This accountability happened in 2024 when we united to overcome the cheating, fear-mongering, and disinformation and win both houses and the presidency.

We have no choice but repeat this bigger and better between now and 2026.

The deep state IS the totalitarian state

We can only hold government accountable by expanding control of the House and Senate and relentlessly demanding they pass conservative reforms that adhere to our Constitution.

The deep state is the totalitarian state and the Democrats’ drive to capture Congress in 2026 will be vicious and exceed any turnout our county has ever seen.

Let them try. We’ve proven we can do better and will never stop.