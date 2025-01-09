February through March are the height of flu season. Since the COVID event governments and media have spread fear-rattling warnings of pandemics, overrun hospitals, and deaths. In a familiar response, masking, pcr tests and multiple vaccines are reappearing. How serious are these illnesses?

To keep perspective, here are links and supporting data to recent articles on the COVID-19 injections, H5NI virus, and the so-called quademic.

COVID-19 INJECTION -

Recently revealed evidence from Pfizer’s own trial data shows the company misrepresented their own findings in claiming COVID-19 vaccine was effective. (Article) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has responded to a peer-reviewed study conducted within its own laboratory, which uncovered excessively high levels of DNA contamination in Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The study revealed that residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory limits by six to 470 times, validating earlier studies from independent researchers that the FDA had previously disregarded. (Article) (Study) Vaccine maker Moderna allegedly hid a child's death in a COVID-19 clinical trial from Americans. The Food and Drug Administration may have known about the purported subterfuge. Moderna already in bed with feds on vaccine royalties, says booster not "causally" related without giving evidence. Investigations have found feds rarely enforce mandatory disclosure regulations. (Article) Italian study shows Catastrophic Neurological and Psychiatric Damage from COVID-19 'Vaccines. This new study by Salmaggi et al found among 8,821,812 Italians that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of several serious neurological diseases:

Ischemic Stroke: IRR 1.44 [95% CI: 1.34–1.54]

Cerebral Hemorrhage: IRR 1.50 [95% CI: 1.32–1.70]

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.46–1.91]

Myelitis: IRR 2.65 [95% CI: 1.49–4.70]

Myasthenia Gravis: IRR 1.71 [95% CI: 1.29–2.28] (Article) (Study)

The Negative Efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA Injections Has Been Demonstrated. Four studies establish that 'vaccinated' individuals ultimately face a higher risk of infection compared to those who are not. (Article) On December 13, 2024 a fifth study “Behavioral and Health Outcomes of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination: A Case-Control Study in Japanese Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises” has added to the evidence of negative efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA injections. (Article) (Study) Multiple Deaths, Thousands of Cardiac Injuries Reported to V-safe, Latest Data Dump Reveals Several deaths, at least one miscarriage and thousands of reports of severe adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination are included in recently released data from the CDC’s V-safe database. The court-ordered release represents only a portion of the 7.8 million “free-text” entries the CDC must release by Jan. 15, 2025. (Article) The CDC explains that deaths following the COVID-19 injections happens, but is coincidental. “Millions of vaccines are given each year to children less than 1 year old in the United States, usually between 2 and 6 months of age. At this age, infants are at greatest risk for certain medical adverse events, including high fevers, seizures, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Some infants will experience these medical events shortly after a vaccination by coincidence.” (Source) But the CDC’s remarks conflict with actual autopsies claiming many deaths are directly caused by the injections. (Sources)

AVIAN FLU -

CDC study shows the Avian flu is mild yet it is likely mass culling results in chicken-to-human transmission. 100% of poultry-linked human cases traced to reckless mass depopulation activities. (Article) (Study) The Louisiana Department of Health reports the patient who had been hospitalized with the first human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, in Louisiana and the U.S. has died. The patient was over the age of 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions. The patient contracted H5N1 after exposure to a combination of a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds. (Article) (Article) No information has been released identifying why the Louisiana man died. Legacy sources widely attribute the death to Avian flu, but that remains unknown. (Article) (Article) Misplaced Alarmism: A Critical Analysis of a First North American "Severe" H5N1 Case Report, Editorial, and Media Coverage in a 13-Year Old Girl, British Columbia, Canada (Article) Strong Evidence Suggests State-Sponsored Bioterrorism Research Likely Caused H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak. The USDA or any other government agency has neither officially denied nor refuted this possibility. However, certain high-profile individuals have attempted to ‘debunk’ our study. So far, all of these defamation attempts fail to mention or intentionally omit ALL of the key findings supporting our conclusions, raising serious concerns about potential nefarious motives. (Article) (Article)

QUADEMIC -

RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are typical this time of year but, local health officials say they are also seeing an increase in cases of the norovirus, leading many to warn about a so-called "quad-demic" this year. "We are seeing a bunch of puking kids," said Dr. Joseph Aracri, chair of Allegheny Health Network's Pediatric Institute, regarding cases of norovirus presenting at AHN doctor's offices and hospitals. (Article) Newsweek warns the highly contagious illness has reached its highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The article warns the surge kills 900 people annually. (Article) To keep that in perspective, over the past decade the common flu killed between 20,000 and 50,000 per year in the U.S.. The low flu death rate in 2021-22 may be from mislabeling flu as COVID-19. (Data) Moderna is already trialing a new vaccine to “relieve the healthcare burden.” (Study) What to do about the norovirus? According to the Cleveland Clinic:

Treatment

There isn’t a cure for norovirus. Treatment for the infection focuses on relieving your symptoms, which will go away in one to three days. You can manage your symptoms by:

Drinking plenty of liquids, especially liquids that contain electrolytes.

Getting a lot of rest.

Eating soft, bland foods.

Prevention

Some precautions you can take to reduce your risk of getting norovirus include:

Washing your hands often with soap and water.

Washing your food before eating it (fruits and vegetables).

Cooking your food thoroughly (especially seafood or shellfish) or to an appropriate temperature (at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit, or 62.77 degrees Celsius).

Avoiding contact with people who have a norovirus infection.

Cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Washing your clothes thoroughly, especially if they’re soiled.

Using hand sanitizer doesn’t kill norovirus particles as effectively as washing your hands with soap and warm water. If you have a norovirus infection, you shouldn’t prepare food or take care of others, as you’re at risk of spreading the infection. (Article)