John Anthony

The Democratic Party is dead. The anti-war, anti-establishment, anti-racist, pro free-speech party has been abandoned by corrosive leaders who now embrace every shred of the sickness their followers once despised. All that survives is a pseudo-aristocratic crown of self-deluded manipulators with little concern for the same people they once championed.

In a 31 minute speech in Glendale, Arizona, RFK, Jr., 5 days before the 2024 election, itemized how the party betrayed him, its voters, and why Trump represents hope for our nation.

Leaving the party that had been his family’s home for generations, Kennedy notes, was one of his most difficult decisions.

His family’s ties to the Democratic party began in the 1800’s during the Irish potato famine when his ancestors came penniless to this country. The Democratic Party took care of them, found them homes, and jobs in communities where there were churches. The party “gave them a sense of value and community and a love for this country.”

It was “inconceivable to me that I would ever leave the Democratic party. But I didn’t leave the Democratic party, the Democratic party left me,” said Kennedy to cheers.

The party he grew up with stood for peace, civil, and constitutional rights. They lectured on college campuses, street corners, and in public parks defending freedom of speech.

The party that once fought to make sure every American had the right to vote for the candidate they chose, is now the antithesis of the “people’s party.”

The title the ‘party of women’s rights’, was earned when his uncle Ted Kennedy wrote Title Nine to assure women could play in college sports. The same Title Nine has been dismantled to allow men into women’s sports and erase very definition of womanhood.

Democrats were skeptical of the CIA, and the National Security State, and warned against Wall Street, and the corporate domination of American democracy.

But today’s Democratic party is “the party of war, of Dick Cheney, John Bolton, and of those who lied us into the Iraq War. They wrote the Patriot Act that brought the surveillance state and allowed the CIA to spy on Americans.”

Their security agencies partner with universities and non-governmental organizations to sweep for and censor internet posts the state deems a “security risk.” Their government feeds disinformation to a compliant media, threatens dissenters, and uses imprisonment to deter opposition.

The security state they once feared is now an active campaign partner. The CIA participated in writing Kamala Harris’ DNC speech, “the most bellicose and pugnacious speech” ever heard at a DNC convention. To cement the relationship, Harris was preceded on stage by the former CIA director.

Today, authoritarianism is baked into the party’s official rules. When an interviewer challenged the DNC for selecting Harris as the 2024 presidential candidate without a single primary vote, the official countered it was perfectly legal as the move complied with DNC rules.

The Democratic party has become the party of Wall Street, big tech, big data, big farmers, big chemical, and the military industrial complex. They are no longer the party of civil rights, but of division and are tearing our country apart.

“The party I knew,” says Kennedy, “was the party of cops and firefighters and the working people. Now that’s the Republican party.”

The Republican party is reclaiming the values that Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy stood for. They want to end forever wars and bring the $200 billion for Ukraine to rebuild America.

“Trump wants to end censorship, surveillance, and the propaganda, end the weaponization of law enforcement against our political system, stop the corrupt merger of state and corporate interests that turns the Regulatory Agencies against the public.”

He wants to help Americans to become healthy. End chronic disease. Health is Kennedy’s passion.

“Fifty years ago,” Kennedy said, “chronic disease was 6%. Today it is 60%. Obesity was 3%, today 70% of Americans are obese. 77% of young Americans no long qualify for military because of obesity and chronic diseases. As a child we never heard of these diseases because nobody had them. The autism 70 years ago was 1 in 10,000. Today it is 1 in 34.”

When Kennedy relates that when he was a boy, “a doctor might see one child in a year who was diabetic. Today 1 out of every 3 children who walks through his office door is diabetic or prediabetic.”

He recounted when his brother, diagnosed with asthma was told by doctors there was no cure and probably never would be as the disease was so rare. Today it is anything but rare. Today 1 in 8 black children has asthma.

Kennedy sees pharma and the capture of regulatory agencies as the prime driver of our health deterioration. And that upsets the system.

At first Kennedy was ignored when he spoke about the spread of chronic illness in America. In 2005 he was silenced by the media for speaking up and warned he could lose his career.

Today he observes, the ‘experts’ who denounce the changes he seeks are “the same people who made us the sickest country in the history of the world. These are the same people who gave us the COVID countermeasures.”

RFK, Jr. wants to save lives.

“For 19 years I spent 30 minutes everyday praying, asking God “to put me in a position where I could end the chronic disease epidemic and bring health back to our children.”

In August,” he said. “God sent me Donald Trump.”

The two met for several hours following the call and on many occasions since. Kennedy was cautious given the terrible press reports about Trump. He found in person, the man was nothing like the media portrayal. His children agreed and found those that knew or met Trump really liked him.

Trump wants Kennedy to work with the federal agencies to root out the corruption and conflicts of interests, restore science and evidence-based medicine, provide transparency and patient’s consent to medicines, and end the chronic disease epidemic. True to Trump’s style, he wants measurable results. Kennedy agreed they were like-minded.

Kennedy told his audience, most don’t know that after President Eisenhower warned of the Military Industrial Complex, he also warned the Medical Industrial Complex is equally bad. It perverts science, lies to the public and turns science into a vehicle to serve the industrial and corporate interests. Kennedy wants to recast that complex into one that places the community first.

The reconfiguring will not be easy.

The takeover clique that destroyed the Democratic party will do anything to retain power. They have shown they will normalize violence, increase censorship, inflame hatred, incarcerate opponents, remake the Supreme Court, weaponize their “insurrection” myth, double-down on lawfare, and interfere with national elections.

But the party has succumbed to its leader’s self-inflicted wounds. The blatant steps they have taken to commandeer the American people is now transparent. Voters are beginning to coalesce behind the truth. We are not each other’s enemy and party leaders do not define the party members.

As a result, whether openly or clandestinely, more Republicans, Democrats, and independents in the privacy of the voting booth are pulling the lever for Trump.

As Kennedy remarks in his talk, “The most important relationships come from shared values.” Today those values are embodied in Make America Great Again.

