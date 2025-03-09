Seems everyone wants to diss Trump’s HHS Secretary. The right can’t stand that he recommended measles vaccines as a treatment option for measles and the left is sure everyone will die because Bobby downplayed the outbreaks’ severity.

Factcheckers have attached themselves to Kennedy’s every word. The establishment-mimicking Med Page is even conducting a poll of it’s large base of propagandized healthcare readers. At last count one taker was shocked that “only 88%” of polltakers rated RFK, Jr as doing a “bad” job.

Yet, Bobby is doing what he said he would during his confirmation.

He assured the Senate he is not “antivax”, that he will make certain vaccines are safe, and that data is transparent so people and their physicians can make informed medical choices.

The media raced for their EpiPens when RFK Jr said measles outbreaks were “not unusual”, that most who were hospitalized were for quarantine purposes, and that his agency is watching the cases of 2 people who died.

Kennedy also recommended parents have treatment options including the MMR vaccines, maintaining a healthy diet, and taking Vitamins A and D, which can be found in cod liver oil.

According to the CDC’s own data, RFK, Jr is right. In the U.S., with an average of about 10 outbreaks occur yearly, measles outbreaks are not unusual.

(Source: CDC/NCIRD - Bar graph depicting the number of measles outbreaks per year from 2001 to 2024, with outbreaks defined as 3 or more connected cases.)

The graph below shows that in 2014 there were more than 600 reported measles cases, and a 2019 NYT headline wrote “Largest U.S. Measles Outbreak in 25 Years Surpasses 980 Cases”.

Illegal immigration may be contributing to the current measles outbreak.

According to an April 2024 CDC release,

“It's important to remember that the overall measles outbreak risk to the general population is low; however, measles cases are increasing globally, increasing the chance of importations into the U.S. and subsequent risk of outbreaks…”

As for Vitamin A, the WHO recommends it for use as a Measles Treatment where there is a vitamin deficiency:

“All children or adults with measles should receive two doses of vitamin A supplements, given 24 hours apart. This restores low vitamin A levels that occur even in well-nourished children. It can help prevent eye damage and blindness. Vitamin A supplements may also reduce the number of measles deaths.”

But questions remain about the current outbreaks.

In its 2019 presentation on Measles, the CDC claimed “1 out of 4 people are hospitalized with measles”. Dr. Meryl Nass, asks, “why the sudden increase to 1 out of 4 when traditionally just 1 out of 80 were hospitalized with the disease?”

In the same presentation, the CDC notes that 1 out of 1000 hospitalized cases dies. Peter McCullough, MD points out there is something odd about how measles death rate suddenly jumped from 1 out of 1000 in 2019 to 2 out of 164 in 2025.

While the press does its best to spread measles terror and push vaccinations following two deaths attributed to the measles, we still have surprisingly little information about the cases.

The death of the Lubbock, Texas child with measles was announced on February 26, 2025. To date no information has been provided about health issues, treatments, or history beyond saying he was unvaccinated and tested positive for measles. The bulk of the release warned about the dangers of measles and promoted vaccination.

Similar is true in the case of the New Mexico youth. The New Mexico Department Of Health cautions everyone to get vaccines, warning “We don’t want to see New Mexicans getting sick or dying from measles.” Yet, as of this writing, the NMDOH report provides no cause of death:

“The official cause of death is still under investigation by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. However, NMDOH Scientific Laboratory has confirmed the presence of the measles virus.”

In other areas…

Ending the Bird Flu Crisis Safely and Effectively

RFK, Jr claims the culling of more than 160 million chickens is driving up egg costs and done little to stop the bird flu.

He has at least temporarily, suspended approval of the bird flu vaccines while the USDA works to develop more effective vaccines. According to Kennedy,

"There's no indication that those vaccines actually provide sterilizing immunity and all three of my health agencies, NIH, CDC, and FDA, the acting heads of those agencies have all recommended against the use of the bird flu vaccine," Kennedy said in an interview on Fox News published this week.

The USDA is investing up to $1 billion to combat avian flu and reduce egg prices.

USDA’s Five-Pronged Approach to Address Avian Flu

Invest in Gold-Standard Biosecurity Measures for all U.S. Poultry Producers

Increase Relief to Aid Farmers and Accelerate Repopulation

Remove Unnecessary Regulatory Burdens on the Chicken and Egg Industry to Further Innovation and Reduce Consumer Prices

Explore Pathways toward Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Other Strategies for Protecting Egg Laying Chickens to Reduce Instances of Depopulation

Consider Temporary Import-Export Options to Reduce Costs on Consumers and Evaluate International Best Practices

Large Scale Study to Determine the Cause of Autism Increase

Since the introduction of MMR vaccines autism rates among children have risen dramatically. Most ‘experts’ point to studies showing no link between the two there is a persistent and growing concern the vaccines may be the cause.

The problem with the ‘experts’ is studies are easily manipulated, and while improved screening is often attributed with the autism increase, there is no proof this is the cause.

The CDC is planning a large scale study to finally identify the true cause of autism.

Refocuses HHS Efforts on Informed Consent.

HHS assistant secretary cancelled the CDC’s radio and social media “Wild to Mild” ad campaign targeting pregnant women and parents with young children.

RFK wants the agency to re-focus on promoting “informed consent” rather than pushing products, so parents can make the best choices for their families’ health.

The CDC’s own data shows the flu vaccines range from 19% to 54% effective at preventing the flu. But the agency maintains, even if the vaccines do not prevent the flu, they reduce its severity.

When asked to support this claim of reduced severity, the best the CDC could come up with was 4 studies written by their own employees!

Postponed Vaccine Meeting to Give the Public Time to Respond

In another unusual move the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) announced they postponed their February 26th meeting to give the public time to comment.

The ACIP makes recommendations for the use of vaccines to the CDC Director, a critical topic given the multiple controversial vaccines now recommended for children and the general public. Typically these meetings are preceded by a comment period. Because of website changes, the online comment forms were not available. Still the ACIP was forging ahead with their meeting. It appears RFK, Jr. hit the brakes.

The public comment period had been scheduled for February 3-17, but RFK learned via a letter signed by over 50 medical experts and associations that the portal was down. That’s when the ACIP meeting was postponed.

The new comment period will be announced after the ACIP meeting dates are reset. The CDC’s website has updated meeting dates and explains how to submit public comments.