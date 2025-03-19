The 6 year old Texas child did not die of measles according to a review of the hospital medical report made available to the Children’s Health Defense.

Instead, the records indicate the Texas girl died from being administered the incorrect antibiotic for pneumonia which often accompanies the measles. In an interview with CHD, the parents explained their daughter was improving before being place in the ICU and on a ventilator.

(Click on image to watch the interview.)

According to Brian Hooker, PhD and Chief Scientific Officer for CHD

“her measles rash was fading. She had seen a pediatrician beforehand who gave her cough syrup and recommended Tylenol. But because she was having after the measles rash was

fading, she was having problems with a cough and with breathing. Then the parents took her into the ER. They took her into the ER on a Saturday night and saw a resident there who gave the little girl antibiotics. About two and a half days later, she was not progressing. She was getting worse and she ended up in ICU. And then about 36 hours later, then she died.”

In a subsequent video interview, Dr. Pierre Korey, pulmonologist and expert in emerging care said,

“the child did not die from the measles by any stretch of the imagination.”

Steve Kirsch outlined the key points in the video:

Key points:

The parents authorized release of the medical records to CHD. The 6-year old child was recovering from the measles (and was out of danger from dying from the measles), but developed pneumonia. The hospital gave the child the WRONG antibiotic combination (deviating from the standard of care). The child got worse. The doctors should have tried the correct antibiotic at that point, but did nothing. The test results on the culture revealed the type of infection and the doctor ordered the correct medication, but it was ordered to be started 10 hours later (instead of immediately). The correct medication was started after it was too late to stop the infection. Note: the community avoids vaccines due to too many vaccine adverse events in the community. Apparently, the gaslighting (“this is normal”) is not working in this community.

At this point, despite the fear-inducing announcements from the CDC, ‘experts,’ and government media we don’t know for certain if anyone has died of the measles in the recent uptick. Health authorities have still not released the cause of death for the New Mexico patient.