On Wednesday the Senate votes to confirm their new leader and are leaning toward Thune and Cronyn. Both anti-Trump establishment RINOs.

Please use the link below to ask your Senators to vote for Rick Scott. Scott supports moves to undo wokism, illegal immigration, and crime, and much of Trump's agenda.

https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/IFAPRAY/campaigns/118892/respond

Thanks,

John Anthony