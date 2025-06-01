On May 1, Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced “all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure…”
The FDA appears to have already defied RFK’s mandate. On May 31st, a Saturday, Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration
“approved mNEXSPIKE® (mRNA-1283), a new vaccine against COVID-19, for use in all adults 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factor as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
There is no placebo-controlled trial underway. Rather, Moderna compared their new mNEXSPIKE shot to the company’s original COVID-19 product and found it 9.3% more effective relative the older version.
From Moderna’s release:
“The FDA's approval of mNEXSPIKE is based on results from a randomized, observer-blind, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05815498), which enrolled approximately 11,400 participants aged 12 years and older. The primary efficacy objective in this study was to demonstrate the non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 starting 14 days after mNEXSPIKE compared to that after the comparator vaccine, mRNA-1273 (Spikevax®), Moderna's original COVID-19 vaccine. Participants received either a 10 μg dose of mRNA-1283 or a 50 μg dose of mRNA-1273. mRNA-1283 showed a 9.3% higher relative vaccine efficacy (rVE) compared to mRNA-1273 in individuals aged 12 years and older, and in a descriptive sub-group analysis, a 13.5% higher rVE in adults aged 65 and older.”
Moderna employed the same scare tactics to justify its release:
"COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, with more than 47,000 Americans dying from the virus last year alone.”
COVID death claims questionable
Studies show the CDC grossly overestimates the number of deaths attributed to COVID. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-98834-y
Moderna claims their new gene therapy product has a similar safety profile as their original COVID-19 shot.
The most commonly solicited side effects were:
injection site pain, fatigue, headache and myalgia.
These effects and stomach upset were similar to those of the original product rollouts.
Moderna’s safety profile flies against reality
That is until the CDC and FDA were forced to release data showing myocarditis and other serious “adverse effects of special interest” in 7.7% of all jab recipients.
In addition, numerous studies now show excess deaths are soaring among the COVID-”vaxxed.” https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2834281
Check with your doctor and stay informed
As with all drugs please check with your medical professional and learn both sides of issues before submitting your family’s body to questionable interventions.
The FDA, NIH, CDC, aligned associations, media, and prominent ‘fact-checkers’ have lied continuosly about safety, efficacy, severity, disease source, and worse.
Numerous treatments are now proven, safe, affordable, and available that do not use controversial and dangerous spike proteins.
Stay healthy!
I really don't like saying this, but nothing beneficial is going to come from MAHA. #45 was pro-vaxx and as #47, he still is! He says everyone has the right to choose and in the same sentence says, "but everyone should get the shot". Whether he was actively involved in it, or not, as #45, he took credit for OWS (Operation Warp Speed). Wasn't one of his first acts as #47 to fund mNRA? When will people realize we were sold a bunch of lies with MAGA and MAHA?
I've never truly trusted RFK, Jr., but if he genuinely intends to pull the C-19 and other dangerous injections from use, by placing him within the regime, he has been effectedly muted. The only way he regains his voice on the issue is to resign and speak out as a whistleblower.
NO ONE in government is going to save us, NO ONE! The have been (s)elected and appointed to do exactly what they are doing. They are exempted from what is mandated for the masses. If you want to know why the 2020 election was stolen, ponder this.
EVERYONE in the masses was to get the injections. Initially, it was highly recommended, then it became mandatory. The masses include everyone in the military. If #45 became #46, he could not mandate those in the military to get the injections without losing his lemmings. Old Joe could, and he did mandate everyone in the military to get the injections. This set the stage for furthering the hero status afforded #47, when he welcomed back those who left the military rather than being injected. It also widened and deepened the deliberate divide between the two major political parties, by design!
Nothing short of repealing the '86 legislation on vaccines and the PREP Act, along with its many amendments, is acceptable. Nothing less than the total removal of all C-19 injections and a total overhaul of the child vaxx mandates is acceptable. Nothing short of the vigorous prosecution of the big time bad actors in pushing the poisons is acceptable. This reaches to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the entire time the scam/plandemic has been in play. Nothing short of no one being mandated to take any injection is acceptable. There can be no MAHA as long as any one of these situations exists.
So what is going on here. Time for a showdown. Sec. Kennedy put your foot down. Head of the FDA where are you? Stop this! And Americans need to assurt their authority, develop a backbone and stand up and just say NO. If people would stand up and refuse to take the shot, the pharmaceutical Co would not make money. Stop depending on the government agencies to do your job. You are in control of your health. Stop using the government as an excuse for being a lazy chicken.