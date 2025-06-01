The Truth Monster

Arthur
18h

I really don't like saying this, but nothing beneficial is going to come from MAHA. #45 was pro-vaxx and as #47, he still is! He says everyone has the right to choose and in the same sentence says, "but everyone should get the shot". Whether he was actively involved in it, or not, as #45, he took credit for OWS (Operation Warp Speed). Wasn't one of his first acts as #47 to fund mNRA? When will people realize we were sold a bunch of lies with MAGA and MAHA?

I've never truly trusted RFK, Jr., but if he genuinely intends to pull the C-19 and other dangerous injections from use, by placing him within the regime, he has been effectedly muted. The only way he regains his voice on the issue is to resign and speak out as a whistleblower.

NO ONE in government is going to save us, NO ONE! The have been (s)elected and appointed to do exactly what they are doing. They are exempted from what is mandated for the masses. If you want to know why the 2020 election was stolen, ponder this.

EVERYONE in the masses was to get the injections. Initially, it was highly recommended, then it became mandatory. The masses include everyone in the military. If #45 became #46, he could not mandate those in the military to get the injections without losing his lemmings. Old Joe could, and he did mandate everyone in the military to get the injections. This set the stage for furthering the hero status afforded #47, when he welcomed back those who left the military rather than being injected. It also widened and deepened the deliberate divide between the two major political parties, by design!

Nothing short of repealing the '86 legislation on vaccines and the PREP Act, along with its many amendments, is acceptable. Nothing less than the total removal of all C-19 injections and a total overhaul of the child vaxx mandates is acceptable. Nothing short of the vigorous prosecution of the big time bad actors in pushing the poisons is acceptable. This reaches to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the entire time the scam/plandemic has been in play. Nothing short of no one being mandated to take any injection is acceptable. There can be no MAHA as long as any one of these situations exists.

Carolyn
19h

So what is going on here. Time for a showdown. Sec. Kennedy put your foot down. Head of the FDA where are you? Stop this! And Americans need to assurt their authority, develop a backbone and stand up and just say NO. If people would stand up and refuse to take the shot, the pharmaceutical Co would not make money. Stop depending on the government agencies to do your job. You are in control of your health. Stop using the government as an excuse for being a lazy chicken.

