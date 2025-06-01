On May 1, Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced “all new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure…”

The FDA appears to have already defied RFK’s mandate. On May 31st, a Saturday, Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration

“approved mNEXSPIKE® (mRNA-1283), a new vaccine against COVID-19, for use in all adults 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factor as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

There is no placebo-controlled trial underway. Rather, Moderna compared their new mNEXSPIKE shot to the company’s original COVID-19 product and found it 9.3% more effective relative the older version.

From Moderna’s release:

“The FDA's approval of mNEXSPIKE is based on results from a randomized, observer-blind, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05815498), which enrolled approximately 11,400 participants aged 12 years and older. The primary efficacy objective in this study was to demonstrate the non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 starting 14 days after mNEXSPIKE compared to that after the comparator vaccine, mRNA-1273 (Spikevax®), Moderna's original COVID-19 vaccine. Participants received either a 10 μg dose of mRNA-1283 or a 50 μg dose of mRNA-1273. mRNA-1283 showed a 9.3% higher relative vaccine efficacy (rVE) compared to mRNA-1273 in individuals aged 12 years and older, and in a descriptive sub-group analysis, a 13.5% higher rVE in adults aged 65 and older.”

Moderna employed the same scare tactics to justify its release:

"COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, with more than 47,000 Americans dying from the virus last year alone.”

COVID death claims questionable

Studies show the CDC grossly overestimates the number of deaths attributed to COVID. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-98834-y

Moderna claims their new gene therapy product has a similar safety profile as their original COVID-19 shot.

The most commonly solicited side effects were:

injection site pain, fatigue, headache and myalgia.

These effects and stomach upset were similar to those of the original product rollouts.

Moderna’s safety profile flies against reality

That is until the CDC and FDA were forced to release data showing myocarditis and other serious “adverse effects of special interest” in 7.7% of all jab recipients.

In addition, numerous studies now show excess deaths are soaring among the COVID-”vaxxed.” https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2834281

Check with your doctor and stay informed

As with all drugs please check with your medical professional and learn both sides of issues before submitting your family’s body to questionable interventions.

The FDA, NIH, CDC, aligned associations, media, and prominent ‘fact-checkers’ have lied continuosly about safety, efficacy, severity, disease source, and worse.

Numerous treatments are now proven, safe, affordable, and available that do not use controversial and dangerous spike proteins.

Stay healthy!