Obama and Biden have been successful turning the federal and states’ governments into a rehash of the Communist Soviet Union.

Trampling Parental Rights

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families took custody of 5 children whose parents refused the childhood vaccinations for their nine-month old baby on religious grounds. Their pediatrician filed a “neglect’ report with the MDCF resulting in visitations and raids on the family’s home.

In Ohio, a child welfare services agency worked with the Biden-Harris Administration to track the sexual orientation, transgender identity, and pronouns of children as young as five years of age. The administration called the perverted department, “trailblazers.”

In California, the “Transgender, Gender-Diverse, and Intersex Youth Empowerment Act,” treats “parental refusal to “affirm” their child’s gender confusion as a violation of health, safety, and welfare in any custody disputes.”

Scared into Inoculation

In addition to threatening parental rights, Americans are being frightened by “experts” and the name brand media into making often devastating medical choices.

A November 2024 CDC report showed 41% now willing to get the COVID-19 jab and 35% open to the influenza vaccine.

This despite the jab’s increasingly bleak outcomes. One peer-reviewed study by a leading immunotoxicology researcher shows how Covid mRNA “vaccines” have caused a 115,100% surge in heart failure. Another reveals the COVID-19 jabs can destroy the human immune system causing “vaccine induced AIDS”.

We now know the flu vaccine increases the likelihood the recipient will catch the flu by 27%.

A Quinnipiac Poll reveals 69% of Americans are “very concerned” about the measles outbreak. Why? Because of headlines like this: “Second measles death reported in Texas amid fast-growing outbreak”.

Lies on Top of Fear

The fear-peddling measles’ misrepresentations are relentless.

For the record, the two Texas children did not die from the measles.

According to Dr. Pierre Kory who interviewed the parents and studied hundreds of pages of the children’s hospital medical records, the first child, 6-year old Kaley Fehr, died from from a bacterial infection that often accompanies the measles, is easily treated, and should have been anticipated. She received the incorrect antibiotic and by the time the error was spotted, had died.

The second case, Daisy Hillebrand, age 8, the medical team began treating her for a community acquired pneumonia. Three days later, as her illness worsened, they ordered a culture which showed Daisy had a hospital acquired pneumonia, a “highly antibiotic-resistant E.Coli “superbug.” By the time the results returned, it was too late to complete the correct treatment, as Daisy had died.

The media has unsuccessfully tried to discredit Dr. Kory.

Outbreak Does Not Equal Emergency

To apply perspective: Measles outbreaks are normal in the U.S. There were 667 measles cases reported to the CDC in 2014, and 1274 in 2019 with the numbers fluctuating yearly.

There are about 700 cases this year. Despite the fake headlines and biased ‘experts’ to date, there are no records showing anyone has died from measles in the U.S. in the past 25 years.

In contrast, there are more than 127,000 cases in Europe (roughly 2x the U.S. population) and 38 have died from the virus.

Vaccinate with Caution. Skepticism is Prudence.

Vaccines may in some cases be advisable, but the mass teriffication of society to force scantily vetted products into our bodies is dangerous and inhumane.

People are dying, children abused, and households torn apart because too many do not know the truth. It is up to us to let them know.